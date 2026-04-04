Hot Rods Collect Opening Day Win over Dash, 4-2

Published on April 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - J.D. Gonzalez recorded the first multi-hit game for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-0) as the bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, leading to a 4-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (0-1) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Dash started the scoring in the top of the first inning against Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. With one out, Kyle Lodise walked and stole second base. Anthony DePino singled to right, plating Lodise, giving the Dash a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first with a run against Winston-Salem starter Grant Umberger. Theo Gillen reached on a one-out single and advanced to third on a balk. Émilien Pitre grounded out, scoring Gillen, evening the score at 1-1.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Hot Rods took the lead, scoring one run against Umberger. Angel Mateo reached and advanced to second on an error from Dash third baseman Colby Shelton. J.D. Gonzalez singled to right, driving in Mateo, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 advantage.

Winston-Salem fought back in the top of the third with Gill Hill still on the mound. DePino reached on a hit-by-pitch, and George Wolkow singled, putting runners at first and third. Alec Makarewicz lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring DePino, tying the game at 2-2.

The Hot Rods regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning against Umberger. Mateo and Gonzalez started the inning with singles and a throwing error from Wolkow allowed Mateo to score, making it a 3-2 Hot Rods lead. Adrian Santana singled, plating Gonzalez, increasing the Hot Rods margin to 4-2.

The Bowling Green bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless frames, including a perfect ninth inning from Jacob Kmatz, locking up a 4-2 Hot Rods victory.

Gill Hill (1-0) tossed 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking three and striking out five in his first win of the season. Umberger (0-1) surrendered four runs (two earned) over 4.2 innings, striking out seven and walking one. Kmatz (1) earned his first save of the year, tossing 1.0 perfect inning with two strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday with a 4:05 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods will send out RHP Trevor Harrison against Dash RHP Dylan Cumming.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2026

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