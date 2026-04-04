Claws Set Records in 19-5 Opening Night Win in Wilmington

Published on April 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws used their first game of their 25th Anniversary Season to re-write the club record book, scoring a franchise-best 19 runs in a 19-2 win over Wilmington on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

The 19 runs were also the most scored by a Minor League Baseball team on Opening Night since at least 2005.

Trent Farquhar scored five of the BlueClaws' 19 runs, which tied the club record for most in a game. He finished 3-5 with three RBIs and a walk.

Raider Tello had two hits, a home run, and five RBIs, while Devin Saltiban and Nick Biddison also had three hits apiece.

The BlueClaws matched their biggest inning of 2025 in the second inning of 2026, scoring seven times. They took the lead on an RBI single from Biddison, driving in Joel Dragoo who had doubled. Farquhar had an RBI double, and Saltiban and Brady Day added RBI singles.

Tello, who hit eight home runs last year, smashed his first as a BlueClaw, a three run shot for the exclamation point on the seven-run second inning.

Jersey Shore kept going,, ballooning the lead to 12-2 after the fifth inning.

Leading 13-2, they scored three times in the sixth inning. Farquhar doubled in one and Saltiban tripled home two more. Jersey Shore scored three times in the eighth, on a groundout by Kodey Shojinaga, on a single by Joel Dragoo, and on a Farquhar groundout.

The 19th run, scoring on the Farquhar groundout, set a new team record for runs in a game. They had scored 18 runs in a game on two previous occasions.

BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh gave up two runs, one earned, in three innings with four strikeouts, pitching in his hometown of Wilmington. Giussepe Velasquez followed and threw three scoreless innings as part of his BlueClaws debut.

Jake Eddington and Luis Avila both threw scoreless innings in relief as well!

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.