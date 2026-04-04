Bay's Blast Not Enough as Cyclones Bested by Renegades on Opening Night, 3-1

Published on April 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite five Brooklyn arms combining to strike out 13 Hudson Valley batters, the Cyclones fell to the Renegades, 3-1, to ring in the 2026 regular season. LF John Bay crushed his first home run of the season, but that was the only scoring that Brooklyn would have on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

RHP Noah Hall took the ball for Brooklyn in his 3rd consecutive season-opening start. The right hander gave up two runs over 4.2 innings of work while striking out five and walking three. Hall was outdueled by Hudson Valley's LHP Pico Kohn, who was super in his pro debut, tossing 5.2 frames of one-run ball. Kohn and three Renegades relievers combined to strike out 17 Brooklyn batters on the night.

The Renegades did not wait long to strike first. SS Core Jackson drew a walk to begin the ballgame. After stealing 2nd, 1B Kyle West would drive him home with an RBI double to give Hudson Valley a 1-0 lead just three batters in. Despite having a runner in scoring position and only one out, a caught stealing and strikeout got Brooklyn out of the frame without further damage.

After being held scoreless through the first two frames, Brooklyn responded in the 3rd. With two outs and the bases empty, Bay gave the Cyclones their first hit, run and home run of the year with one game-tying swing of the bat.

Still, the Renegades had a quick answer in the 4th. After a walk, hit batsman, and base hit, the 'Gades had the bases loaded with just one out. LF Josh Moylan put Hudson Valley back in the driver's seat with a sacrifice fly, giving them a 2-1 lead.

The teams would trade zeroes up until the 9th, when Hudson Valley tacked on some insurance. With a man on 2nd and one out, West reached on a fielding error committed by SS Mitch Voit, enabling 2B Kaeden Kent to score from 2nd as the ball trickled into the outfield off the heel of Voit's glove.

Brooklyn went down 1-2-3 in the 9th, as RHP Ben Grable earned the save for Hudson Valley in his pro debut.

The Cyclones were unable to muster the big hit, going 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Still, Brooklyn holds an impressive 16-9 all time record on Opening Day.

Despite the defeat, the Brooklyn bullpen mostly kept Hudson Valley at bay. LHP Gregori Louis, RHP Parker Carlson and RHP Hunter Hodges all contributed scoreless efforts, while RHP Hoss Brewer permitted just one unearned run. Still, while Brooklyn arms did strike out a combined 13, walks proved to be an issue, as the 'Clones surrendered eight free passes.

Brooklyn will look to Saturday to try to grab its first win of 2026. RHP Wyatt Hudepohl takes the ball for the Cyclones. He'll be opposed by Hudson Valley's RHP Sean Paul Liñan. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2026

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