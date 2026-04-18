Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







One for the Series.... With a win on Friday, Bowling Green can take their third series victory of the season. The Hot Rods took two games in a three-game series against Winston Salem to open the season. Last week, they bested the Rome Emperors four games to two. This would be the 13th series victory for Bowling Green over Greenville dating back to 2009.

Yo, Adrian!.... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in his last nine games. This is the longest on-base streak this season for a Hot Rods hitter, beating out Theo Gillen who logged eight consecutive games from April 3 to April 12. During the streak, Santana is hitting .273 (9-for-33) with two doubles, four RBI, four walks, and three stolen bases.

Props to Polanco.... After going hitless in his first three games of the season, Narciso Polanco has been on a tear for the Hot Rods. Over his last six games, the infielder is 7-for-23 (.304) with a triple, a home run, and five RBI with three steals in four attempts. On Wednesday, Polanco logged a three-hit performance, marking the third time this season a Hot Rods hitter has accomplished the feat. He joins J.D. Gonzalez (April 9) and Tony Santa Maria (April 10) as the only Hot Rods hitters to record three hits in a game this season.

Hujsak's Heavy Lifting.... Connor Hujsak has broken out at the plate this week in Greenville. Over the first three games, the outfielder is 6-for-13 (.462) with three doubles, two home runs, and three RBI. Widening the scope, Hujsak has scored at least one run in each of the last six games he has played and is currently tied for third in the SAL for longest active run-scoring streak.

Back From Intermission.... Anderson Brito, Jonathan Russell, and Jacob Kmatz hurled the first Hot Rods shutout of the year on Tuesday. There were 11 regular season games between Hot Rods shutouts, a total of 221 days, with the last on September 5, 2025. On that day, Gary Gill Hill, Drew Dowd, Alexander Alberto, and Noah Beal shutout the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Gillen Garners Attention.... Theo Gillen was awarded SAL Player of the Week for his performance against the Rome Emperors. He played in five games, going 7-for-17 (.412) with a double, four homers, and eight RBI. Although the numbers are impressive by themselves, they are even more eye-popping when you look at Gillen's start in the Tampa Bay organization. Over 73 games with Single-A Charleston last year, Gillen hit five home runs, nearly matching his season-high in just a two-game span.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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