Keys and Spartanburgers Series Finale Postponed Sunday Afternoon

Published on April 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - The series finale between the Frederick Keys and Hub City Spartanburgers got postponed Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather at Fifth Third Park. The game was originally scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch but now will get made up in Frederick at Nymeo Field with a date and time to be determined. Fans are asked to stay tuned to social media and frederickkeys.com for more information.

Following their first scheduled off day on Monday, Frederick continues their nine-game road trip Tuesday against the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox), with first pitch in the series opener set for 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at Truist Stadium.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.