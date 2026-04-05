Hot Rods Games Notes

Published on April 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







South Atlantic Success.... The Hot Rods search for a third South Atlantic League title in five years in 2026. Bowling Green has won the league pennant twice since re-joining in 2021. The Hot Rods are a combined 291-224 in that time span and have posted the best SAL South regular-season record in three of the last four seasons. Hot Rods Manager Rafael Valenzuela Jr. enters 2026 with a 55.3% winning percentage in his three seasons.

Bullpen Brilliance.... Relievers Andres Galan, Garrett Gainey, and Jacob Kmatz dominated the Winston-Salem lineup on Opening Night. The trio combined for 4.0 scoreless frames to quell the Dash's bats. Galan hurled two innings while Gainey dealt the eighth. Kmatz marked his first career save opportunity with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out the last two.

Debut To Remember.... J.D. Gonzalez sparked the Hot Rods to an Opening Night victory with two hits and an RBI in his first game with Bowling Green. The DH provided the first multi-hit game by a Hot Rods player in 2026. Gonzalez, the former No. 12 prospect in the San Diego Padres' system, is slated to make his first start behind the plate on Saturday.

Top Dog.... RHP Jose Urbina makes his High-A debut on Sunday. The 20-year-old hurler is one of three RiverDogs since 2005 to record a 2.50 ERA with 90+ innings thrown. Urbina led the RiverDogs with a 2.05 ERA and moved up 17 spots in the Rays' prospect rankings in 2025, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Gillen Guide.... Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen marked his High-A debut with a double and a run scored. Gillen led all Single-A position players with a 43-game on-base streak in 2025. The streak marked the longest consecutive streak by a Charleston RiverDog since 2012. The 20-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay with the 18th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Santana's Swiping Bags.... Shortstop Adrian Santana logged the Hot Rods' first stolen base of the 2026 season. The 20-year-old stole 47 bases, the third-most of any South Atlantic League player in 2025. The tally was the most by a Hot Rods player since future Major Leaguer Vidal Brujan in 2018.

Hits King is Home.... Infielder Émilien Pitre led the 2025 South Atlantic League with 120 base hits. Pitre ranked inside the SAL's Top 10 in seven major statistics, including doubles, RBI and OPS. The former Kentucky Wildcat All-American also led the SAL with a 32-game on-base streak from April 11 to May 21. Pitre recorded the first RBI of the 2026 season on Friday night.

Birthday in BG!.... Infielder Tony Santa Maria is celebrating his 24th birthday on Monday. Santa Maria hails from Atlantic City, New Jersey and is in his second season with the Hot Rods.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2026

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