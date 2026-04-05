Renegades Game Postponed

Published on April 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones regularly-scheduled game on Sunday was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games at a later date.

With the postponement, the Renegades have swept their season-opening series with Brooklyn.

It is the first series sweep by Hudson Valley in their first series of the season since 2015, when the Renegades swept a three-game series with the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium.

The Renegades return home for their home opener on Tuesday, April 7 as they host the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 6:35 p.m. Gates for all guests open at 5 p.m.

Opening Night presented by Charbroil is also the first Silver Gades Club Tuesday of the season, with Silver Gades Club members receiving a ticket to the game and the opportunity to participate in the postgame Senior Stroll on the field.

It is also the first Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals of the season, with a chance to play along and win great prizes throughout the game.

The first 1,000 guests through the gates receive a 2026 Renegades magnetic schedule presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.

Service Industry Workers Park Free on Tuesdays by showing their nametags at the Bella Painting Parking Booths.

Tickets for Opening Night can be purchased online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, by calling 845-838-0094, or in-person during business hours at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2026

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