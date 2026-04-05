Rain Forces Sunday Afternoon Postponement

Published on April 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After rain forced a delay of over two hours on Saturday at Fifth Third Park, the storms stuck around in the Upstate for Easter Sunday. A steady cell of rain hovered over Fifth Third Park for several hours, and the Spartanburgers (0-2) and Keys (2-0) final game of Opening Weekend was officially postponed.

Because Frederick does not return to Hub City this season, the two will make up the postponed contest at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick when the Spartanburgers head north in June. A specific date during that series has not been selected for a doubleheader. The first half of the season ends on June 18 in the middle of Hub City's series at Frederick, so the doubleheader must be played in the first three days of the series.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another Spartanburgers home game throughout the 2026 season. To exchange tickets, fans may call the Spartanburgers box office at 864-594-0701.

The Spartanburgers return to action at Fifth Third Park on Tuesday night against the Greenville Drive. Game one of the I-85 Rivalry Series in 2026 is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch. Tickets are available online at hubcityspartanburgers.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.