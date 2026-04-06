Opening Up: Renegades Head Home for Jam-Packed Opening Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, April 7 to begin a six-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, who are making their first of three trips to Heritage Financial Park this year

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Tuesday, April 7 - Opening Night presented by Charbroil - 6:35 p.m. first pitch, gates open to all guests at 5 p.m.

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Giveaway: 2026 Renegades magnet schedule presented by Hannaford Supermarkets, for first 1,000 guests

Pregame Music: Smokin Buddie

Ticket Special: Silver Gades Club memberships for guests 55-and-older offers savings of over 50% and many other great benefits. Join the Silver Gades Club.

Postgame: Senior Stroll & Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, April 8 - Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery.

Special Deal: Free parking for all veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

We Care Wednesday Organization: Angels of Light, a non-profit dedicated to assisting children and families in the Hudson Valley with a life-threatening illness or whose life has been altered due to accident or loss of life.

Wine Wednesday Special: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Thursday, April 9 - Space Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Thirsty Thursday

Giveaway: Renegades Space Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests

Pregame Music: Mike Mack

Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light & Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Friday, April 10 - Siblings Night presented by D. Rohde Home Services - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday presented by D. Rohde Home Services

Pregame Music: Summer Fling

Ticket Special: Siblings Night buy one, get one free ticket deal

Family Four Pack: Four Tickets, Four Hats and Four Meal Vouchers

Postgame: Postgame Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, April 11 - Hoops & Sneakerheads Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Saturday Giveaways

Giveaway: Retro Renegades Winter Beanie for first 1,000 guests

Pregame Music: Jessie Rose

Ticket Special: Courtside Seats Sale

Family Four Pack: Four Tickets, Four Hats and Four Meal Vouchers

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, April 12 - Kids Opening Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Pregame Catch on the Field & Rascal's Kids Club Sunday

Kids 12-and-under can join the revamped Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for free with a Home Run Membership to get in free to this game and more great benefits. A $35 Grand Slam Membership is also available with even more great benefits!

Pregame Music: Finding Alice

Ticket Special: Renegades & Yankees Ticket Bundle - Buy a ticket to the Renegades game at this link and get a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27!

Giveaway: First 750 kids 12-and-under get a free pass to Hershey Park

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Available for every game during this homestand is a fun and unique way to enjoy Renegades baseball in April and May, the Sohns Appliance Center Landing Fireside Seats. This exclusive ballpark experience offers four tickets around a firepit and s'mores delivered in the fifth inning as well as a great view for April and May games. Only 10 pits are available for each game, and can be booked here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson, a FORTIS company at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.