Frederick Keys Announce 2026 Break Camp Roster

Published on March 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Baltimore Orioles have announced the 2026 Frederick Keys Break Camp Roster ahead of the Keys season opener on Friday, April 3 against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers). This roster is subject to change prior to Opening Day on April 3.

The 2026 roster includes 29 players, with seven players landing as top 30 Orioles prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Headlining the roster is reigning Orioles Minor League Player of the Year and third-ranked prospect Nate George, who finished with a .337 average in 87 games during the 2025 campaign. George spent most of his time last year with Single-A Delmarva and in 43 games compiled 21 RBIs and 55 total hits. He is also the 93rd-ranked prospect in all Minor League Baseball and is one of five outfielders on the current Keys break camp roster.

Joining George in the outfield is 2025 first-round pick and sixth-ranked Orioles prospect Ike Irish, who will be heading into his first full season of professional baseball in 2026. The 19th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft played 20 games last year for the Shorebirds and recorded a .230 average with one home run and 12 RBIs. 2024 first-round pick Vance Honeycutt will also serve as an outfielder after playing 101 games last year for the former High-A affiliate Aberdeen IronBirds. RJ Austin and Braylin Tavera will round out the Keys outfield.

Headlining a group of 16 total pitchers is 10th ranked Orioles prospect and left-handed pitcher Boston Bateman. Last year, Bateman made five combined starts for the Shorebirds and IronBirds and racked up 11.1 innings while totaling 13 strikeouts. This came after he was traded to Baltimore from the San Diego Padres on July 31, 2025, at the trade deadline.

Other top 30 pitching prospects include fellow Southpaw and 14th-ranked Orioles prospect Joseph Dzierwa along with right-hander and 21st-ranked Orioles prospect JT Quinn. Both hurlers will make their professional debuts following the conclusion of their college seasons in 2025.

Pitchers that will be returning to High-A ball include RHP Cohen Achen, LHP Ryan Cabarcas, RHP Yeiber Cartaya, RHP Eccel Correa, RHP Jacob Cravey, RHP Joe Glassey, RHP Chandler Marsh, RHP Carter Rustad, RHP Tanner Smith, and RHP Ben Vespi.

Making their High-A debuts in 2026 will be left-handers Sayer Diederich and Carson Dorsey, along with right-hander Twine Palmer.

Serving as catchers for the Keys will be Ryan Stafford and Colin Tuft, both of whom played for the IronBirds last season. Stafford played 96 games for Aberdeen in 2025 and had 26 RBIs to go with 15 doubles and 48 total base hits. He also finished 22-26 on stolen bases while serving as the team's primary backstop.

As for Tuft, he spent the majority of his 2025 campaign with Delmarva but played 17 games with Aberdeen to conclude last season. The Vienna, Virginia native amassed a .232 average at the plate with one home run and six RBIs after playing 56 games for the Shorebirds earlier in the season.

Headlining the infielders is seventh-ranked prospect Wehiwa Aloy, who played in 20 games for the Shorebirds following his first-round selection in the 2025 MLB Draft. In 20 games, the 2025 Golden Spikes Award winner hit .288 at the plate while hitting two homers and driving in 14 RBIs.

Leandro Arias and Elis Cuevas return to High-A ball after playing in 107 combined games last year for the IronBirds. Arias appeared in 78 contests a season ago and drove in 27 RBIs in addition to hitting two home runs. Cuevas spent 29 games in Aberdeen during 2025 and scored 18 runs while going 16-18 on stolen bases.

Victor Figueroa also will head back to the High-A ranks following being traded from the Padres during last year's trade deadline. In 25 games with the IronBirds, Figueroa recorded 14 hits and drew 19 walks to conclude the 2025 campaign.

Rounding out the infielders are Brayden Smith and Colin Yeaman, both of whom are set to make their High-A debuts in 2026.

Frederick will take the field for the first time this season on Friday, April 3 in the first of a three-game series against the Spartanburgers. First pitch from Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can follow the action all season long on Bally Sports Live in the MiLB App or listen live on the Frederick Keys Radio Network. Visit frederickkeys.com and click on the Listen Live link for more information.

The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by visiting Frederickkeys.com.







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Frederick Keys Announce 2026 Break Camp Roster - Frederick Keys

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