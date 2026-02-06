Frederick Keys Announce 2026 Firework Nights

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are entering affiliation with a bang including fireworks shows following 18 games during the 2026 season! Thanks to their partnership with Mr. Pyro, Keys fans can watch top Orioles prospects followed by awe-inspiring fireworks on select dates throughout the season.

The 18 shows are the most in a single season since 2019 and will happen following most Friday and Saturday home games. In celebration of the Key's reaffiliation with the Orioles, the first postgame fireworks display will be on Opening Night on Tuesday, April 14.

Starting May 22, every Friday and Saturday home game for the remainder of the season will have postgame fireworks with the exception of the afternoon game on Saturday, July 4. Instead, the biggest show of the year takes place on Friday, July 3 with our annual Fireworks Extravaganza in celebration of America's 250th Independence Day. It will be a show you definitely don't want to miss! To cap off America's 250th Independence Day, we will launch fireworks on Sunday, July 5th.

Firework Shows:

Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 at 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 at 6 p.m.

Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 at 6 p.m.

Friday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m.

New this year, you can purchase a 15-game plan to catch the biggest nights of the season including postgame fireworks! With two preset options to choose from, you are guaranteed 10 weekends and 5 weeknight games with exact dates being dependent on the plan. To purchase or for questions, visit the linked form or call the group sales line at 301-815-9900.

The Keys will begin the 2026 season on the road against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Friday, April 3 at 7:05 p.m. The Keys will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades. Single game tickets and the full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.







