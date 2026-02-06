Hot Rods Unveil New "White Squirrels" Alternate Identity

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are thrilled to announce the addition of a new alternate identity for the 2026 season, the Bowling Green White Squirrels. This shines light on the long-time tenants of bushes, trees, and power lines in Bowling Green, the rare white squirrel.

First reported in 1939, the cute-looking critters have made the Bowling Green area one of their main homes for the past 85 years. Bowling Green has one of the largest populations of white squirrels in North America, landing in the top 10, posting similar numbers to Washington D.C., Minneapolis, and Downtown Boston.

Contrary to popular belief, the white squirrel is not albino, which adds to their rarity. The white squirrels you see around the area are a variation of the eastern grey squirrel. This is due to a genetic condition known as leucism, causing "a partial loss of pigmentation in animals, resulting in white, pale, or patchy skin, fur, feathers, or scales."

The legends and myths of the white squirrel run deep through Bowling Green's history. Many believe that white squirrel sightings bring luck, including Western Kentucky University students claiming it led to increased test scores. Some believe that WKU created the squirrels as an experiment, although the myth only seems to come around April 1. Others have done a deep dive into the secret "squirrel-watching club," but WKU officials have found no record of the student organization existing.

Another connection to the community is the White Squirrel Brewery. After the ribbon cutting in 2023, the brewery has become a staple in Bowling Green. "We share similar community commitments, offering top tier talent and entertainment, creating memorable experiences for families and individuals," said White Squirrel Brewery Owner, Brian Mefford. "We are honored to become an even larger part of the Hot Rods legacy."

The White Squirrel theme nights at Bowling Green Ballpark will be presented by the White Squirrel Brewery. "When looking at our community partners, it seemed like a natural fit to work with the brewery for this promotion, strengthening our connection we made with them after the opening in 2023," said Wolz.

"To bring something that is unique in the community to life has been a fun project for this offseason," said Kyle Wolz, Hot Rods General Manager and COO. "I learned about the white squirrels in the area during my time as a student at WKU, and with Bowling Green being one of their homes, we wanted to give something to the community that is fun and catered directly to them," said Wolz.

As with many past alternate identities, ThreeTwo Designs was involved in the creation of the jersey. The slick-looking white and red uniforms, paired with the red and blue caps, are sure to make a lasting impression on fans who see them at the ballpark.

"It was fun working with ThreeTwo Designs and Brandon Lamarche again," said Wolz. "He was able to yet again help us take our ideas and portray them on the baseball field with these special jerseys."

The first chance to see the White Squirrels in action is Friday, May 22, against the Asheville Tourists. Fans can secure their seats for the White Squirrels, as well as any future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







