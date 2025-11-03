Bowling Green Announces 2026 Ballot for Hot Rods Hall of Fame

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods are thrilled to introduce the 2026 Hot Rods Hall of Fame Ballot. This is the third time the voting has opened, and the first time since 2019 when Blake Snell was inducted.

Prior to Opening Day on April 3, 2026, at least one former player or coach of the Bowling Green Hot Rods will be selected into the 2026 Hot Rods Hall of Fame class. Fan and media voting ends Thursday, November 13. Fans can vote at the ballpark or via this link: https://form.jotform.com/253016027495152

There are three current members of the Hot Rods Hall of Fame. Opening in 2018, the inaugural voting resulted in the inductions of Matt Moore and Kevin Kiermaier. In 2019, Blake Snell was inducted, following his 2018 AL Cy Young season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The success we have seen the Hot Rods have on the field has resulted in 123 players, coaches, and broadcasters making it to the MLB," said Kyle Wolz, Hot Rods GM and COO. "We can't wait to continue to honor the rich baseball history we have witnessed in Bowling Green since 2009."

The following nominees fit the criteria to be inducted into the Hot Rods Hall of Fame. All players on this list have played the minimum number of games for the Hot Rods, including 50 games for position players, 10 games for relief pitchers, and five games for starting pitchers. Each staff member on this list is also eligible, coaching at least one season with the Hot Rods.

Along with the qualifying credentials during their time in Bowling Green, the nominees have also achieved the following:

Selected as a Midseason/Postseason All-Star Team.

Selected as a Postseason Organizational All-Star.

Play or coach in at least one game in Major League Baseball. The current ballot is comprised of players nominated by the Hot Rods front office. A nominee will be selected for the Hot Rods Hall of Fame if they receive at least 75% of the votes. If a nominee receives a vote but does not meet the threshold, they will remain on the ballot for a maximum of five seasons. A player or coach will be removed from the ballot if they do not receive a vote.







