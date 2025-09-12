Hot Rods Season Ends in Heartbreaking Extra-Innings Loss, 10-5

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (0-2) season came to a close with a crushing 10-5, 10-inning loss to the Hub City Spartanburgers (2-0) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Hub City started the scoring in the top of the second with three runs off Bowling Green starter Garrett Gainey. John Taylor led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on a single from Rafe Perich and scored on an error that allowed Arturo Disla to reach. Casey Cook scored Perich and Disla on a two-run single, extending the Spartanburgers lead to 3-0.

The Hot Rods responded with two runs in the bottom of the second off Hub City starter Caden Scarborough. Blake Robertson reached on a leadoff single and scored on a two-run blast from Daniel Vellojin, slicing the deficit to 3-2.

The Spartanburgers added one run in the third off Gainey. Ben Hartl doubled to lead off the frame, advanced to third on a groundout to Taylor and scored on a single from Perich, pushing the visitors lead to 4-2.

The Hot Rods countered with one run in the fourth off Scarborough. Narciso Polanco led off the inning with a double, moved to third on an infield single from Émilien Pitre and scored on a Mac Horvath single, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Bowling Green rallied to tie the game in the seventh against reliever Kolton Curtis. Horvath reached on a leadoff single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Nathan Flewelling and scored on a Robertson base hit, leveling the score at 4-4.

Hub City answered with the go-ahead run in the eighth off reliever Hayden Snelsire. Rafe Perich crushed a solo home run to right field, putting the visitors ahead, 5-4.

The Hot Rods responded with the game-tying run in the ninth off reliever Adrian Rodriguez. Horvath drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a single from Angel Mateo, tying the game at 5-5.

The Spartanburgers retook the lead with five runs in the top of the 10th off reliever Noah Beal. Taylor reached on a fielder's choice and scored on a Perich two-run blast, giving Hub City a 7-5 advantage. Antonis Macias and Luke Hanson followed with singles and each scored on a Quincy Scott two-run double. Malcolm Moore singled in Scott, pushing the lead to 10-5.

Mailon Felix shut down Bowling Green in the bottom half, sealing a 10-5 Hub City victory.

Felix (1-0) earned the win, throwing 2.0 hitless innings while striking out four and walking one. Beal (0-1) received the loss, surrendering five runs on four hits over 1.2 frames.

With tonight's loss, Bowling Green's season comes to a close while Hub City advances to the South Atlantic League Championship Game to face the Brooklyn Cyclones, with Game One on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. CT.

