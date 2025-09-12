Hot Rods Game Notes South Atlantic League Divisional Round Game Two

Ghosts of Game One... The Hot Rods dropped the first game of the SAL Divisional Series to the Spartanburgers on Tuesday, 3-1. Bowling Green jumped out to an early lead on an Angel Mateo RBI double in the fourth, but Hub City came roaring back. In the bottom of the fifth, John Taylor knocked in a run with a single, while Antonis Macias plated another with a sacrifice fly, giving Hub City a 2-1 lead. Maxton Martin added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI base hit, bringing the scoring to a finish, 3-1.

Backs Against the Wall.... Bowling Green has made 12 playoff appearances in its 16 years of existence. Through the postseason runs, the Hot Rods have faced an elimination game in 10 of those seasons. Bowling Green holds a record of 7-6 over its history in elimination games. A majority of the wins have come in recent seasons. The Hot Rods played in one last season in the SAL Championship, three throughout the 2022 playoffs, and two in 2021. The Hot Rods have won the last six elimination games they have played in, improving on the 1-6 record in elimination games from 2011 to 2019.

Going for Gold... Bowling Green is looking for its fifth championship in the past seven seasons. The first of their trophies came from the Midwest League in 2018. The next championship came in the High-A East league during the 2021 season, before the title was switched back to South Atlantic League. The Hot Rods made it back-to-back titles with another win in 2022. They will be looking for the same outcome, winning in the previous 2024 season.

New Postseason Personnel.... The Hot Rods have added three new faces for the postseason, including two pitchers, and one position player. RHP Jadon Bercovich tossed 21.2 innings in Single-A with the RiverDogs, logging a 2.91 ERA with 30 strikeouts and six walks. RHP Jonathan Russell hurled 37.1 innings for Charleston this year, racking up a 4-0 record with a 2.17 ERA, whiffing 46 batters compared to 11 strikeouts. On the position player side, the Hot Rods add infielder Narcisco Polanco. The left-handed hitter batted .228 over 120 games with the RiverDogs, collecting four homers and 43 RBIs.

Go for Gainey... Garrett Gainey is looking to bring his starting talents to the postseason on Thursday. The southpaw started the season in the bullpen, going 0-3 with a 6.28 ERA over 11 relief outings. The number since transitioning to the starting rotation have been phenomenal, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.40 ERA over 48.2 innings. He has made a total of 10 starts for Bowling Green, striking out 42 batters compared to 10 walks. He has held opponents to a .205 batting average in starting situations, earning a start in the 2025 playoffs.







