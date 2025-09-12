Grasshoppers Conclude 2025 Postseason with 4-1 Loss to Cyclones

Published on September 11, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers outfielder Titus Dumitru awaits a pitch

BROOKLYN, NY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers concluded their 2025 postseason run on Thursday night, falling to the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-1 at Maimonides Park. With the loss, the Grasshoppers exit the South Atlantic League playoffs as the Cyclones move on to the Championship Series.

Greensboro was held to four hits in the contest, while Brooklyn posted eight. The Hoppers' lone miscue came on a defensive error, but the team continued to battle through all nine innings.

Infielder Callan Moss led the way offensively for Greensboro, finishing 2-for-3 with a run scored. Outfielder Titus Dumitru followed close behind, also going 2-for-3 with a double and the team's only RBI.

On the mound, right-hander Hung-Leng Chang got the start, working 2.1 innings with two strikeouts. He allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks, and was tagged with the loss (0-1) in his postseason debut.

Brooklyn's offense was paced by John Bay, who went 2-for-3, and Yonatan Henriquez, who added a 2-for-5 night with a double and two runs scored. Right-hander Joel Diaz earned the win for the Cyclones, tossing 6.2 innings with two strikeouts, two walks, and two hits allowed. He improved to 1-0 in the playoffs.

