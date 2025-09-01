Grasshoppers Close out Regular Season Home Series with 7-1 Victory over Blue Rocks

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers capped off their final regular season home game with a decisive 7-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday, August 31, securing the series victory. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 41-19 on the season, while the Blue Rocks dropped to 23-37. Greensboro held a slight edge in hits, 10-8, and committed just one error compared to Wilmington's two.

Outfielder Titus Dumitru led the offensive charge for the Grasshoppers, going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored. Infielder Keiner Delgado followed closely, also finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Will Taylor, Callan Moss, Sammy Stafura, Lonnie White Jr., Easton Carmichael, and Matt King.

For Wilmington, TJ White paced the offense with a 2-for-4 performance. Gavin Dugas, serving as designated hitter, also went 2-for-4. Wyatt Henseler, Brandon Pimentel, Marcus Brown, and Teo Banks each contributed a hit.

Greensboro utilized a bullpen day, starting with southpaw Connor Wietgrefe, who allowed four hits and one earned run while striking out one over two innings. Derek Diamond earned the win, improving to 1-0, while Julian Bosnic recorded his seventh hold of the season and J.P. Massey his sixth.

Right-hander Josh Randall took the mound for Wilmington, allowing six hits, four runs (three earned), and one walk with two strikeouts over 4.2 innings. Randall was tagged with the loss, falling to 0-3 on the season.







