Two Homers Not Enough in Final Home Game for Asheville

Published on August 31, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Closing out the home 2025 season, the Asheville Tourists battled one final time at McCormick Field, falling to the Hub City Spartanbugers 4-2.

Long balls powered the Tourists' (51-71) offense. Tying the game at one in the second, Drew Vogel launched a ball over the left field wall. Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, Alejandro Nunez sent one over the right field wall to draw to within one.

The run support wasn't enough, however. Asheville had good pitching, but two errors led to an unearned run in the fifth and four walks in the eighth inning led to another run, making the difference.

Brandon McPherson (L, 0-3) was dished the loss after going the longest outing of any Asheville arm. With three and two-thirds innings of work clocked on the card, he gave up two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts against the Spartanburgers (63-62).

With a plethora of renovations forming a new ballpark for next year, all the anticipation and excitement naturally shift to 2026. However, Asheville still has one more road series next week, as they play Bowling Green starting Tuesday. First pitch to kick off the final six games is at 7:35 p.m. ET.







