Bush Earns All-Star Recognition

Published on September 18, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - All-Star voting for the South Atlantic League, one of three leagues in the High-A circuit, has concluded. Among the short list of premier ball players who shone during this year's campaign is Will Bush of the Asheville Tourists.

Named an All-Star for the first time in his three-year professional career, Bush spent 73 games with Asheville in 2025. Listed as a catcher, Bush saw nearly as much action at first base, 31 games, as he did behind the plate, 36 games. He was also the designated hitter for seven contests.

His slash line registered .247/.370/.441, while Bush also smashed 12 homers and as many doubles with Asheville. His best months were in May and June, which earned him the Houston Astros Lower Level Minor League Player of the Month award during the latter stretch of that period.

At his best, Bush was a production machine who drew lots of walks and hit the ball really hard. With lots of upside, the right-handed hitter was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on August 5, where he finished the season batting .175 with a .671 OPS in his first taste of upper level Minor League baseball.

Born in Dallas, Bush was a 16th round selection by the Astros in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Tyler Junior College. He was the only Asheville Tourist to make the All-Star team this year.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.