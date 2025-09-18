Rangers Announce 2025 Minor League Award Winners

Published on September 18, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Texas Rangers today announced the organization's 2025 minor league award winners:

Tom Grieve Player of the Year - INF Cody Freeman

Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year - RHP David Davalillo

Reliever of the Year - RHP Eric Loomis

Defender of the Year - OF Yeremy Cabrera

True Ranger Award - C/1B Cal Stark

Freeman, 24, batted .336 (129-384) with 19 home runs, 25 doubles, 71 RBI, and a .931 OPS over 97 games this season for Triple-A Round Rock, ranking among Pacific Coast League leaders through August 15 in batting average (1st), slugging percentage (2nd, .549), total bases (2nd, 211), OPS (3rd), and hits (4th). He paced Rangers farmhands in hits, multi-hit games (39), multi-homer games (tied, 3), and was one of three Texas prospects to record a 3-homer game in 2025 (also Cameron Cauley & Aaron Zavala). The infielder had his contract selected by Texas on July 18 and made his Major League debut that night versus Detroit, recording his first MLB hit (double) on July 21 against the Athletics. Through September 17, Freeman - who is currently tabbed as Texas' 24th-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline - has batted .235 (20-85) with 3 home runs, 4 doubles, and 12 RBI in 28 Major League games with the Rangers this season, making starts at second base (14), third base (4), rightfield (3), and designated hitter (2). This marks Freeman's second consecutive year to earn a Rangers minor league award after being selected as the organization's Defender of the Year for 2024.

The 22-year-old Davalillo went 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA (29 ER/107.0 IP), 0.93 WHIP, .184 opponent batting average, and 126 strikeouts to just 28 walks across 23 games/22 starts between High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco in 2025 - his fourth professional season. Among Rangers minor league hurlers with at least 100.0 IP this season, Davalillo's 10.60 strikeouts per 9.0 figure, 26.9% strikeout rate, 0.93 WHIP figure, and .184 opponent's average each ranked first. Through September 18, his WHIP was the 3rd-lowest mark among all minor leaguers under the same parameter, trailing only Chicago-AL's Shane Murphy (0.85) and New York-NL's Jonah Tong (0.92). Davalillo, who was selected Rangers Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for April, pitched to a 1.09 ERA (6 ER/49.1 IP) over his first 10 starts of the campaign. The Venezuela native is currently tabbed as the no. 7 prospect in the Texas organization (no. 5 pitcher).

Loomis, 23, recorded a 2.77 ERA (16 ER/52.0 IP) with 84 strikeouts (14.54 SO/9.0 IP), a 1.06 WHIP figure, a .169 (30-177) opponent batting average, and just 2 home runs allowed in 39 relief appearances across three levels in 2025: Single-A Hickory (7 G), High-A Hub City (25 G), and Double-A Frisco (7 G). The right-hander paced Texas farmhands (min. 50.0 IP) in strikeouts per 9.0 innings and boasted the lowest WHIP and opponent batting average among organizational relievers with 50.0-or-more innings pitched. He converted 7 of his 8 save opportunities on the year and also booked 7 holds with Hub City, ranking T4th in the South Atlantic League. 2025 marked the second professional campaign for the Brentwood, Mo. native after being chosen by Texas in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft from Missouri State University.

The 20-year-old Cabrera posted a .982 fielding percentage (4 errors/223 total chances) and appeared at all three outfield positions in 102 games with Single-A Hickory this year, mostly in centerfield (94 games/starts). His 8 outfield assists led all Texas minor league centerfielders and were tied for the most among Carolina League centerfielders with Carolina's Braylon Payne. Cabrera has accumulated 22 career outfield assists over four professional seasons with Texas since signing a minor league contract with the club out of Bani, Dominican Republic, slashing .259/.382/.414/.796 with 26 home runs, 138 RBI, and 87 stolen bases.

Established in 2019, the True Ranger award highlights a player who represents the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field. Stark, 23, logged 41 games with High-A Hub City in 2025, registering a .515 OPS with 2 home runs and 12 RBI while appearing at catcher (21 games), first base (10 games), designated hitter (4 games), leftfield (3 games), and rightfield (2 games). The Arlington, Tex. native signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in July 2024 from the University of Tennessee.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.