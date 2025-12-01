Fifth Third Park to Host College Baseball Matchups in 2026

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers are excited to open the gates of Fifth Third Park to South Carolina's top collegiate baseball programs in 2026. Fifth Third Park will host matchups involving Clemson, South Carolina, USC Upstate and Wofford. Tickets are currently available for Spartanburgers season ticket members and will open to the public on December 3.

"We're thrilled to host these great collegiate programs next season!" said Tyson Jeffers, general manager of the Spartanburgers. "Partnerships with our local colleges and universities are part of the framework of our community focus. Opening Fifth Third Park with USC Upstate-Wofford last April created so many memorable moments and we can't wait for what 2026 holds with Clemson and South Carolina joining in."

Three midweek games featuring Palmetto State Division I programs will be held in downtown Spartanburg. The first contest is February 17 between South Carolina and Wofford.

On March 10, USC Upstate and Wofford battle - a renewal of the first-ever matchup at Fifth Third Park.

"We are excited to head to Fifth Third Park to face Wofford in our first midweek contest of the season" said South Carolina Head Coach Paul Mainieri. "I've heard great things about Fifth Third Park and we cannot wait to play in front of our great fans in Spartanburg and the Upstate. I look forward to a great game and challenge from Coach J.J. Edwards and the Wofford Terriers."

"We are excited to be back on the field at Fifth Third Park for two games during the 2026 season," said Wofford Head Coach J.J. Edwards. "After playing in the first game in the stadium last year, we are excited to have the opportunity to bring the University of South Carolina to Spartanburg. It will be a chance for the Wofford community to showcase our great city and stadium."

The final individual game is May 12, as Clemson and USC Upstate, NCAA tournament foes at the Clemson regional in 2025, play a midweek prior to the Tigers' final regular-season ACC series.

"We're looking forward to playing our first game at Fifth Third Park against USC Upstate in May," said Clemson Head Coach Erik Bakich. "We appreciate the Spartanburgers and USC Upstate working to make this game happen. Our players are looking forward to this unique experience and we hope to see our tremendous fans paint the ballpark orange!"

To purchase tickets, fans can visit HubCitySpartanburgers.com or call 864-594-0701. Spartanburgers season ticket members can purchase tickets starting December 1. Tickets will be available to the public on December 3.







