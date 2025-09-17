Four Spartanburgers Named South Atlantic League All-Stars

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After the conclusion of the South Atlantic League season, in which Hub City finished as runners-up to the Brooklyn Cyclones, Major League Baseball has named four Spartanburgers to the SAL All-Star Team. Four former Hub City players were honored: pitchers David Davalillo, Josh Trentadue and Eric Loomis, and outfielder Keith Jones II. The Spartanburgers are one of two High-A teams to have three pitchers honored (Vancouver Canadians - Toronto).

Davalillo was one of the most dominant pitchers in High-A baseball through the first two months of the season. The Venezuelan right-hander won SAL Pitcher of the Week honors in April after his first start at Fifth Third Park and was named the Rangers organization's April pitcher of the month. Davalillo won SAL Pitcher of the month in May, when he picked up three wins and struck out 35 over 28 1/3 innings pitched, leading the SAL with a 0.96 ERA. Prior to his promotion to Double-A Frisco on June 20, Davalillo recorded a 4-1 record, a 2.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts. He went on to win Texas League Pitcher of the Month in August.

Trentadue allowed just seven earned runs over 54 2/3 innings pitched in a combination of starts and piggyback relief appearances. The Rangers' 14th round pick in 2023 struck out 71 total batters, averaging almost 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents batted .148 against Trentadue, the lowest mark of any starting pitcher named to a High-A All-Star team. Trentadue was promoted to Frisco on July 30.

Loomis began the season in Low-A Hickory but quickly became a bullpen staple after he was promoted to Hub City. In 25 appearances in a 'Burgers jersey, Loomis went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and a .116 opposing batting average, which was the best of any Spartanburgers pitcher. The right-hander averaged over 14 strikeouts per nine innings. Loomis holds the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak (15 2/3) for a Spartanburgers pitcher. He was promoted to Frisco on July 29.

Jones II was a constant at the top of Hub City's lineup. The left-handed bat led the Spartanburgers with an .857 OPS and was the second hitter to reach 10 home runs on the season. Jones II won June South Atlantic League Player of the Month after a torrid slash line of .325/.440/.614 to go along with nine doubles and five home runs. Before his promotion to Double-A Frisco on July 1, Jones was the only hitter in the Rangers organization with an on-base percentage over .400 and double-digit homers.

The Spartanburgers' historic inaugural season concluded with the first SAL playoff appearance for a Spartanburg MiLB team since 1992. Hub City's 2026 campaign kicks off on April 3, when the newest High-A franchise, the Frederick Keys (Orioles) visit Fifth Third Park. For information on how to purchase season tickets for the 2026 campaign, visit HubCitySpartanburgers.com or call the box office at 864-594-0701.







