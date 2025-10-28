Savannah Bananas' Baseball League to Play Series at Fifth Third Park in 2026

Published on October 28, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - As the Spartanburgers prepare to honor baseball's storied history in Spartanburg during the 2026 season, the 'Burgers have broken new ground. For the first time ever, "Banana Ball" is coming to the Hub City. As announced by the Bananas during their City Selection Show, Fifth Third Park will host a series of the Banana Ball Championship League August 6-8.

"The opportunity to bring Banana Ball to Spartanburg was a no-brainer," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Spartanburgers. "It is part of our mission and vision to seek ways to deliver FUN and unique experiences to the people of the Upstate, and there is no one better than the Bananas in creating memories through their entertainment. I can't wait to see the positive impact these events will have on our community!"

Fans must enter a lottery system before October 31, 2025, for a chance to purchase tickets. The Bananas and Fans First Entertainment are managing all ticket availability; the lottery is located at bananaball.com/tickets. If selected in the lottery, standard tickets start at $35 and meet and greet tickets begin at $100.

"Hosting Banana Ball at Fifth Third Park is a tremendous win for Spartanburg," said John Mark Freeze, OneSpartanburg's Vice President for Tourism Development. "The series will draw thousands to downtown Spartanburg, generating significant impact for our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses. Beyond the numbers, it reinforces Spartanburg's momentum and growing reputation as a dynamic destination for sports, entertainment, and unforgettable fan experiences."

Downtown Spartanburg will play host to the Texas Tailgaters and Indianapolis Clowns while the Spartanburgers are on the road. The Clowns are one of the newest teams in Banana Ball, just announced during the Bananas' city selection show. The Tailgaters are set for their second season.

The Savannah Bananas are internationally renowned for their unique brand of baseball known as Banana Ball, complete with its own unique scoring system and rules, dancing, hijinks and teams full of personalities. In 2026, the Bananas debut the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). Comprised of six teams, two of which have yet to be announced, the squads will play a 60-game season culminating in an October championship series.

Fans can also count on a surprise guest (or three) when the tour visits the Sparkle City. When the Bananas played in Charlotte in 2025, former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and Jonathan Stewart made special guest appearances. Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney led the Bananas down the Hill when they visited Memorial Stadium.







