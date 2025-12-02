Hub City Spartanburgers and Jorden Hall Partner for Holiday Food Drive Saturday

Published on December 2, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers are proud to announce a special community partnership with influencer Jorden Hall for a Holiday Food Drive taking place Saturday, December 6. Fans, families, and community members are invited to join the team and Hall in supporting Miracle Hill Ministries to help local families in need during the holiday season.

The Holiday Food Drive will be held at Fifth Third Park's Garage Team Store from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., where Jorden, along with volunteers and team staff, will collect non-perishable food items to benefit Miracle Hill.

As a thank-you to fans for their generosity, anyone who donates five canned food items will receive one free ticket to a mutually agreed-upon 2026 Hub City Spartanburgers home game.

"As someone born and raised right here in Spartanburg, giving back to the community that helped shaped me into the person I am today is something I hold close to my heart," said Hall. "While I usually use my online platform to share the latest fashion and lifestyle trends, I also want to encourage my followers and my community to give back any way they can during this holiday season. My hope is that this food drive reminds us how powerful small acts of kindness can be and inspires others to do the same.

The Spartanburgers encourage all attendees to bring additional items, if possible, as all donations will directly support local families experiencing food insecurity this winter.







