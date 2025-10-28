Former Renegades Manager Craig Albernaz Named Orioles Manager

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Craig Albernaz, the manager of the 2017 New York-Penn League Champion Hudson Valley Renegades, has been named the manager of the Baltimore Orioles. He becomes the third former Renegades manager to become the manager of a Major League Baseball team.

Albernaz began his coaching career in 2015 in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, and served as the Hitting Coach of the Renegades in 2016 under the late manager Tim Parenton. His first managerial position came in 2017, when he was named the manager of the Renegades, guiding the team to a 44-32 (.579) regular season record and a Wild Card berth into the New York-Penn League playoffs. Albernaz has the fourth-best winning percentage of any manager during the Renegades affiliation with the Rays.

The Renegades defeated the Staten Island Yankees in three games in the 2017 NYPL Semifinals, and swept the Vermont Lake Monsters in two games in the Nader Cup finals to capture the team's third and final NYPL Championship. He spent the 2018 season as the manager of the Rays' Single-A affiliate, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, winning the Midwest League Championship and being named 2018 Midwest League Manager of the Year.

He spent the 2020-23 seasons as the bullpen and catching coach for the San Francisco Giants, and was hired by the Cleveland Guardians as Bench Coach for the 2024 season before being promoted to Associate Manager for the 2025 season serving under former Renegades catcher Stephen Vogt.

Albernaz joins former Renegades managers Edwin Rodriguez (1999) and Matt Quatraro (2006-07) as former Hudson Valley skippers to manage an MLB team. Vogt, who was with the Renegades as a player in 2007, has managed the Guardians since 2024.







