Renegades Announce Holiday Toy Drive for Children's Home of Poughkeepsie

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are hosting a Toy Drive to benefit the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie between now and Wednesday, Dec. 17.

The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie has been providing a range of services for children and families, including foster care and adoption programs since 1847. Their mission is to empower children and families to achieve optimal health and well-being to create a world where every child and family have access to the tools, skills and support they need to thrive.

Donations to the toy drive can either be made in-person at Heritage Financial Park during Renegades business hours or by purchasing gifts through the Renegades Toy Drive Wish List on Amazon which can be accessed. Renegades Staff will deliver the toys to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Each person who donates a new toy will receive one (1) General Admission ticket to the Renegades 2026 home opener on Tuesday, April 7 (limit one ticket per person).

Guests wishing to donate items in-person may park in the Pinstripe Lot at Heritage Financial Park while dropping off items.







