Frederick Keys Announce 2026 Game Times for Return to Affiliated Baseball

Published on December 3, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys, the new High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to announce game times for the 2026 season. The campaign begins with the team's first home game on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

"Announcing our game times is always an exciting milestone because it means the season is getting closer," said Keys General Manager Slater Fuchs. "Our fans make Keys baseball special, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to Nymeo Field for another summer of great baseball and unforgettable moments."

2026 Game Time Overview

For most of the season:

Tuesday-Friday: 7 p.m.

Saturday: 6 p.m.

Sunday: 3 p.m.

Several dates will feature adjusted start times to accommodate fan-favorite promotions and special events:

Day Games: Wednesday, May 6; May 20; and July 29 - 11 a.m.

All-Star Break: Sunday, July 12 - 2 p.m.

Adjusted Evening Starts: Tuesday, May 5; May 19; and July 28 - 6 p.m.

2026 Season Highlights

Home Opener - Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

The Frederick Keys will return home after their first nine games on the road to play for the first time at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Mother's Day - Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m.

Celebrate the incredible baseball mom in your life.

Father's Day - Sunday, June 21 at 3 p.m.

Treat dad for a summer afternoon at the ballpark.

Independence Weekend - Friday, July 3 - Sunday, July 5:

Celebrate America's 250th birthday at Nymeo Field:

July 3: 7 p.m. first pitch + Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4: 1 p.m. first pitch

July 5: 6 p.m. first pitch + fireworks

Fan Appreciation Night - Sunday, August 30 at 6 p.m. The season will come to a close with our annual fan celebration, capped with the final fireworks show of 2026.

Key Matchups & Homestands

Frederick begins their home campaign with two six-game homestands:

Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees): April 14-19

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals): April 21-26

The Keys will also host:

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies): May 5-10 and July 7-12

Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets): June 30-July 5 (defending SAL champions)

Teams from the South Atlantic League South Division visiting Nymeo Field include:

Greenville Drive (Red Sox): May 19-24

Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers): June 16-21

Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays): August 11-16

Asheville Tourists (Astros): August 25-30

For a PDF version of the full schedule with game times, click here.

More information about the remainder of the firework nights and the 2026 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Tickets

Ticket plans and group events are now on sale for the 2026 season. Visit Frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9900 to purchase your plan today!







