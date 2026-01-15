Frederick Keys Relaunch Keys to Reading Program

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys, the new High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are excited to relaunch the Keys to Reading Program as part of their community commitment with returning to MiLB. Through the Keys to Reading Program, the Keys will work with local schools and school districts to promote reading both at home and within the classroom.

"Our return to affiliated baseball and extended season has allowed us to relaunch our successful Keys to Reading program and expand our commitment to the community," said Branden McGee, Managing Director. "Reading is an instrumental part in the growth and development of children, and we are excited to be partnering with local schools to reward young readers with an evening at Nymeo Field."

Reading specialists at elementary schools, as well as home school directors and teachers located in Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties are encouraged to register their schools. Reading Specialists and school directors can enroll their school by completing this form. Registered schools will receive instructions as well as posters to encourage their students to read four books during the program's time frame.

Students who successfully complete the Keys to Reading Program will receive one free ticket to attend their school's reading night at a 2026 Frederick Keys home game. All students attending their reading night will be invited to participate in a recognition event during the game. This event will recognize their individual and school's accomplishments and encourage others to read as well.

For more information or questions on the Keys to Reading Program, please contact the program coordinator Kayla Shaw at kshaw@frederickkeys.com.







