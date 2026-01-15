Greenville Drive Announces Ticket Release Dates for 2026 Season

Published on January 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive today announced the schedule for the release of 2026 single game tickets, giving fans multiple opportunities to secure seats for one of the most anticipated seasons at Fluor Field.

The Greenville Drive, High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, open the 2026 season at Fluor Field April 2-4, continuing its tradition of affordable family entertainment and championship-caliber baseball in the Upstate.

"Our goal has always been to make Fluor Field the 'Front Porch' of the Upstate," said Jeff Brown, Greenville Drive President. "Whether you're here for a social night with friends or a Sunday afternoon with the kids, we're doing everything possible to ensure you're getting the best value and experience in Upstate."

Single game tickets for the 2026 season will be released in phases, beginning January 15 at 10 AM, when Opening Day tickets and all Fireworks games go on sale. Additional ticket release dates follow roughly every two weeks thereafter, including all Thursday games on January 28, all Giveaway games on February 12, and culminating in the final single game ticket release on February 26, when tickets for all remaining 2026 games will be available to the general public.

This staggered release schedule allows fans to plan ahead and ensures access to the Drive's most popular games throughout the season, including marquee matchups, promotional nights, and family-friendly experiences.

Fans can find the most up-to-date information about the 2026 single game ticket release schedule at GreenvilleDrive.com or by calling (864) 240-4500, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at [email protected].

At-a-Glance Ticket Release Schedule

January 15: Opening Day and Fireworks Games

Opening Day presented by TD Bank is April 2

Fireworks Dates are April 3 & 17; May 1, 15 & 29; June 12 & 26; July 24; Aug. 5 (Green Day), 7, 21 & 28

January 28: Thursday Games

Dates are April 2 (Opening Day presented by TD Bank), 16 & 30; May 14 & 28; June 11 & 25; July 23; August 6, 20 & 27

February 12: Giveaway Games

Dates are April 2, 3 & 4 (Opening Weekend presented by TD Bank); May 2; June 14; July 18 & 23; August 22

February 26: All Remaining Single Games







