Hale's & the Drive Have Done It Again: the Upstate's Beloved Ballpark Gets Featured

The Greenville Drive and longtime community partner, Hale's Jewelers are excited to announce the return of their annual holiday collaboration. The fourth annual Greenville Drive / Hale's collectible holiday ornament is the perfect way to commemorate baseball, our wonderful downtown community, and the holidays this year.

The Drive and Hale's are proud to unveil this year's unique design -- paying homage to Fluor Field, the Upstate's beloved ballpark. This beautifully crafted, brushed silver ornament with a festive red ribbon for hanging will add a joyful touch to your Christmas tree this season. Designed by Hale's Jewelers and produced by RSFJ, Inc., a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of drinkware and gift items for the last 35 years, this one-of-a-kind display piece is the perfect gift for the Greenville Drive lover on your list.

For 20 years the Greenville Drive have prided themselves on delivering award-winning entertainment and special memories to millions throughout the Upstate community via baseball games and community events. Similarly, for over 160 years, Hale's Jewelers has served the Greenville community as our region's premier jewelry destination, helping people celebrate life's most significant moments.







