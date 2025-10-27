A New Holiday Tradition: Reedy's Winter Wonderland Lights up Greenville

Greenville, S.C. - The Greenville Drive is bringing holiday cheer to Fluor Field this season with the launch of a brand-new family event - Reedy's Winter Wonderland, presented by Canal Insurance.

In celebration of the holidays, the tremendous winter carnival will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 19 -- the last day of public school before the holiday break in Greenville County -- and will transform downtown Greenville's ballpark into a joyful holiday destination for the whole community.

Tickets are $10 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting GVL Together, a local initiative to combat homelessness in Greenville County.

Designed to bring families, friends, and neighbors together, Reedy's Winter Wonderland will feature:

Visits with Santa

A Laser Light Show

Holiday shopping from local vendors and makers

Carnival Rides

Games and inflatables for children

Holiday Arts & Crafts

Photo ops with Santa, Reedy Rip'it and other holiday characters

A Home for the Holiday drive supporting GVL Together

"This event captures everything that makes Greenville special - community spirit, generosity, and fun for all ages," said Jeff Brown, President of the Greenville Drive. "We're thrilled to partner with Canal Insurance to create a new holiday tradition at Fluor Field that gives back to our community while celebrating the season."

Paul Brocklebank, President & CEO of Canal Insurance, said, "Canal Insurance became the presenting sponsor of Reedy's Winter Wonderland because Greenville is more than where we do business - it's home. As a long-standing corporate citizen in this community, our commitment goes beyond commerce. We want to help bring joy, connection, and memorable experiences to families throughout the Upstate."

The Home for the Holiday drive centers on helping families served by GVL Together fill their homes with essential items they need day to day. Details about the drive and other activities, vendors, and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

Reedy's Winter Wonderland continues the Greenville Drive's tradition of opening Fluor Field beyond baseball season to serve as a hub for community connection and celebration.

For tickets and event information, visit GreenvilleDrive.com/RWW or follow on social media @GreenvilleDrive and @westendeventsgvl.







