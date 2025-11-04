2nd Annual Day with Tigers in the Pros Is November 23rd

Published on November 4, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The 2nd Annual Day with Tigers in the Pros is scheduled for Sunday, November 23rd at Fluor Field in Greenville, SC!

After a very successful 1st Annual Day, we are back for year two - this year with more games, competitions, giveaways, and a couple of new players! We hope you are as excited about this year as we are, and we look forward to seeing you soon!

Camp Information:

Date: Sunday, November 23rd, 2025

Ages: 5-13 Camp: 9:30am - 4:00pm

With any questions, please email [email protected]

Pizza Lunch will be provided by Todaro's GVL

Autographs will begin at 3:00pm, with pictures to follow; otherwise campers are free to leave

A percentage of the proceeds from this year's event will be donated to assist Tyler Corbitt in his fight against cancer. Tyler is a former baseball player at Clemson University and teammate of many who was diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer in July of 2025. To directly assist him in his battle against cancer, please donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-tylers-fight-against-lung-cancer

Players Currently Attending the camp are:

Ryan Ammons (New York Mets)

Geoffrey Gilbert (New York Yankees)

Caden Grice (Arizona Diamondbacks

Will Taylor (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Rocco Reid (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Tristan Smith (Cincinnati Reds)

Carson Spiers (Cincinnati Reds)

Bryce Teodosio (Los Angeles Angels)

Sam Weatherly (Colorado Rockies)







South Atlantic League Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.