Blue Rocks, Delaware Tourism Office Partner for Banana Ball Tour Stop

Wilmington, DE - Get ready, Delaware - the fastest, most entertaining game in baseball is coming to town! ESPN2 just announced that Banana Ball is headed to Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium for a three-game series August 13-15, 2026, presented by The Delaware Tourism Office.

Fans can expect nonstop action, music, and fun as the Tailgaters and the brand-new Loco Beach Coconuts in three unforgettable nights of baseball with a twist.

Banana Ball takes the best parts of America's pastime and turns up the energy. With a two-hour time limit, no bunting, and foul balls caught by fans counting as outs, the game moves fast and keeps everyone in on the action. Add in player dances, fan challenges, and a party atmosphere that never quits, and you've got an experience unlike anything else in sports.

"There's a special brand of fun that comes with Banana Ball," said Blue Rocks owner Dave Heller. "Twerking umpires, acrobatic trick plays, batters on stilts, choreographed dances - Banana Ball offers a unique kind of entertainment that kids of all ages find to be super fun. We're so excited to be able to bring their high-octane and entertainment-packed baseball to Wilmington next August. It will be among the most fun events to hit Wilmington in 2026."

"Whether you're a lifelong baseball fan or just love a good time, Banana Ball promises three nights of pure summer fun." added Blue Rocks General Manager Liz Welch. "We're thrilled to host such a creative and high-energy event that brings people together for baseball, laughter, and community."

Delaware Tourism Office's support makes this series possible, highlighting the state's growing reputation as a destination for unique and exciting entertainment.

"Banana Ball choosing Delaware to host an event series at Frawley Stadium is a monumental opportunity for our state to showcase all the incredible things we have to offer visitors. Our sports tourism industry continues to attract top-tier events, which is a testament to the outstanding customer service and hospitality of our tourism community. We're thrilled to partner with the Blue Rocks on this great event and to bring something truly unique to Wilmington that fans have never experienced here before." said Ryan Wolfe, Sports Sales Leader of the Delaware Tourism Office.

Tickets will go fast. A ticket lottery is open now through October 31st by visiting www.bananaball.com. Additional details and event updates will be available soon.







