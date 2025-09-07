Blue Rocks Cede Final Game against the Aberdeen IronBirds 4-1

Published on September 7, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE - In the final game of the regular season, the Wilmington Blue Rocks fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds by a score of 4-1.

The Blue Rocks struck first in the bottom of the first inning, thanks entirely to the effort of Jared McKenzie. He led off with a single, stole second base, and advanced home when Aberdeen pitcher Chase Allsup's pickoff attempt sailed into the outfield, followed by an errant throw from the centerfielder.

Aberdeen's offense answered in the following inning. A hit-by-pitch and a walk put two runners on, and after a double steal and another walk, the bases were loaded with no outs.

Wilmington starter Josiah Gray, on a rehab assignment, recorded one out on a pop fly to first base before exiting the game. He finished with 1.1 innings pitched. Peyton Glavine came on in relief and escaped the jam by inducing back-to-back infield pop-ups to preserve the lead.

"Just trusting your stuff," Glavine said. I've had a couple situations like that, and I guess at the end of the day, you just kind of revert back to what you know, just try to pound the zone and trust that the defense will make a play behind you, and that's exactly what they did."

The IronBirds broke through in the top of the third. Nate George and Vance Honeycutt opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Although Wilmington turned a double play, Anderson De Los Santos followed with an RBI single to score George. Elis Cuevas then added another RBI single, giving Aberdeen a 2-1 lead.

Aberdeen tacked on another run in the top of the eighth when Ryan Stafford scored after Euri Montero overthrew first base.

The Blue Rocks closed the season with a 24-41 record in the second half and a 54-76 mark overall.







