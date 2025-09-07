Hub City Reaches Playoffs and Finishes Regular Season with Win

Published on September 7, 2025

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers entered Sunday needing either a win or a loss from Greenville in one of two games at Winston-Salem to clinch a postseason spot. By the time first pitch rolled around at Fifth Third Park, the Spartanburgers were postseason bound thanks to a 13-2 win from Winston-Salem to begin the day. Hub City still motored through to beat Rome 6-1 and finish the regular season on a high note.

Kolton Curtis got the game started with three perfect innings on the mound for Hub City. The 'Burgers offense exploded in the second inning for four runs against Rome starter Adam Maier (L, 4-11). The Spartanburgers loaded the bases with no outs. Antonis Macias drove in the first run of the game with a groundout. A Luke Hanson single and Casey Cook triple had the Spartanburgers in front 4-0.

Adrian Rodriguez took over in the fourth for Hub City. The righty escaped a jam, stranding a pair of Rome runners on base. Ismael Agreda (W, 1-0) made his High-A debut on the mound to begin the fifth. Agreda reached triple-digits on the radar gun and recorded eight outs for Hub City. Agreda gave up one run in the sixth on a Justin Janas RBI single.

Hub City rebuilt a four-run lead in the bottom of the sixth. Ben Hartl greeted new pitcher Rob Griswold with an opposite-field double. Macias collected another RBI with a single.

In the eighth, facing Logan Samuels, Arturo Disla spurred more cheers from a robust crowd, driving in Malcolm Moore with a two-out double. Disla put together his first multi-hit game since August 16 on Sunday.

The Spartanburgers' postseason begins with a three-game series against Bowling Green; game one will be held at Fifth Third Park. First pitch between the Spartanburgers and Hot Rods is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9.







