'Clones Claim Regular Season Finale, 5-2, with Comeback Win over 'Claws

Published on September 7, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Trailing by a run and down to their final strike in the ninth inning, the Comeback 'Clones made one last regular-season appearance. Brooklyn rallied for four runs with two out, as the Cyclones stunned the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Down 2-1, Brooklyn (26-39, 72-59) received a leadoff single by RF Yohairo Cuevas to start the ninth, but back-to-back strikeouts put the team an out away from their season-high sixth-straight defeat.

However, the Cyclones would not relent. LF-CF John Bay was plunked with a two-strike pitch before 2B Nick Roselli hit a ground ball to short on a 3-2 offering. With the runners in motion, it was a race to get a force out at second. Bay was able to slide in safely before SS José Colmenares tagged the base, allowing Brooklyn to fill the bases. In a seven-pitch battle, PH-LF Vincent Perozo coaxed a walk to force in the tying run.

CF-SS Yonatan Henríquez then delivered the biggest hit of the game. The 21-year-old hammered a 3-1 pitch into left-center field for a knock, bringing home a pair. The throw to third base to try and nab Perozo kicked into the Cyclones' third-base dugout. Perozo was awarded home, as Henríquez parked at third. The single and error cleared the bases, providing Brooklyn with their first lead of the day, 5-2.

RHP José Guevara (1-1), who came on to record the final out of the eighth inning, returned in the ninth and slammed the door shut. The 20-year-old recorded all four of his outs with strikeouts to seal his first High-A victory and the Cyclones' come-from-behind triumph.

Scoreless and hitless through three innings, Jersey Shore (37-27, 62-65) broke the ice in the fourth inning. With one out in the frame, DH Devin Saltiban singled to left and swiped second base before LF John Spikerman chopped one over the first baseman's glove and down the right-field line. Saltiban scored easily, as Spikerman motored into third with a triple, putting the BlueClaws ahead. RF Avery Owusu-Asiedu followed with a sacrifice fly to stretch the advantage to a pair, 2-0.

Jersey Shore maintained the shutout bid until the seventh. Cuevas sparked a rally with a one-out walk before 3B Colin Houck punched a single into right field. While the Bronx native went from first to third, the throw from the outfield was wild. The toss ended up in the Cyclones' dugout, allowing Cuevas to score and Houck to take third, trimming the deficit to one, 2-1.

Brooklyn used nine different pitchers en route to the victory on Sunday. Despite using a plethora of arms, the Cyclones' pitching staff yielded just three hits and struck out 15 batters.

RHP Brett Banks took a no-decision in his second career start, working a perfect first inning, striking out a pair. Guevara (1-1) ultimately earned the win with a team game-high 1.1 innings of scoreless and hitless relief.

RHP Ryan Dromboski suffered a tough-luck no-decision for the BlueClaws. The Hamilton, N.J. native did not allow a run on two hits over 5.0 innings, striking out a career-best seven without issuing a walk.

RHP Titan Kennedy-Hayes (0-2) was charged with his second High-A defeat. He was taxed for four runs (three earned) on two hits in 0.2 frames, walking one, and striking out two.

After an off day on Monday, the Cyclones will travel south to Greensboro to open up the South Atlantic League North Division Championship Series. Brooklyn is expected to hand the ball to Prospect Lefferts Gardens native, RHP Channing Austin (0-0, 6.00) in Game 1. The Grasshoppers have yet to announce a probable starter. The first pitch from First National Bank Field is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.