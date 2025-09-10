Houck Hammers Cyclones to Game One Victory in Greensboro, 4-3

September 9, 2025

GREENSBORO, N.C. - After dropping five of six games in Greensboro in late July, the Cyclones returned undaunted. 3B Colin Houck drove in three of Brooklyn's four runs, adding a clutch two-run home run in the eighth, as the Cyclones held off the Grasshoppers, 4-3, to win Game 1 of the best-of-three South Atlantic League North Division Championship on Tuesday night at First National Bank Field.

Scoreless through two innings, Greensboro struck first in the bottom of the third. C Easton Carmichael started the frame with a double down the left-field line before advancing to third on a groundout. A wild pitch allowed him to cross the plate, providing the Grasshoppers with a 1-0 lead.

It remained a one-run contest until the sixth. DH Matt Rudick sparked a rally for the Cyclones with a leadoff walk, quickly scampering to third on a double by C Ronald Hernandez. Following a strikeout, Houck stepped in and cracked a sharp ground ball up the middle. The play was made at second, and the 20-year-old was retired at first, but Rudick scored to knot the score at one. With 1B Trace Willhoite at the dish, a wild pitch allowed Hernandez to come home and put Brooklyn in front, 2-1.

In the eighth, the Cyclones added insurance. Once more, Rudick ignited the offense with a leadoff single to right but was only able to advance to second on a stolen base after a flyout and a strikeout. Houck stepped in with two out and eviscerated the first pitch he saw. The 2023 first-round selection's blast sailed onto the berm in left-center field for a two-run home run. Houck's first career playoff round-tripper stretched Brooklyn's advantage to three, 4-1.

The Cyclones maintained the three-run cushion into the ninth, but Greensboro would not go quietly. LF Titus Dumitru worked a one-out walk, but RHP Brett Banks came from behind in the count 3-1 to strike out CF Will Taylor and pull Brooklyn within one out of victory.

Following a balk that advanced Dumitru to second, 1B Callan Moss ran the count full and walloped a towering drive that traveled beyond the right-center field wall for a two-run home run. The Brooklyn native's first blast of the postseason pulled Greensboro within one, 4-3.

Banks once more came one strike away from closing out the contest, but SS Sammy Stafura kept the Grasshoppers alive by dunking a single into shallow center field. With the tying run on base and the winning run coming to the plate, manager Gilbert Gómez made a call to the bullpen.

RHP Josh Blum emerged with the contest on the line and fell behind DH Ivan Brethowr in the count, 3-1. However, the 22-year-old induced a pair of swings and misses on back-to-back breaking balls to collect the game-ending strikeout, sealing the Cyclones' 4-3 win.

Brooklyn's RHP Channing Austin was impressive in his second High-A start. The Prospect Lefferts Gardens native permitted just one run on two hits over 3.0 innings, striking out three without allowing a walk in a no-decision.

LHP Franklin Gómez (1-0) earned his first High-A victory with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. The 20-year-old yielded just one hit and one walk, punching out two. Blum recorded the final out of the game, striking out the only batter he faced, for his first career postseason save.

RHP Khristian Curtis (0-1) suffered the loss for the Grasshoppers. The Arizona State alum was charged with just two runs on three hits in 6.0 innings, issuing four free passes, and collecting six strikeouts.

After a travel day on Wednesday, the Cyclones will return home to host the Grasshoppers in Game 2 of the SAL North Division Championship Series at Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y. RHP Joel Díaz (5-5, 3.80) is expected to make the start in a potential clinching game for Brooklyn. Greensboro is projected to counter with RHP Hung-Leng Chang (5-7, 4.82). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







