Nori, Escobar Headed to Double-A Reading

Published on September 9, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Two Phillies prospects and BlueClaws players are headed to Double-A Reading to finish the season! 2B Aroon Escobar and OF Dante Nori were added to Reading's roster on Tuesday morning prior to the start of their series with Somerset.

Escobar, the #5 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline, joined the BlueClaws on July 8th and hit .256 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 46 games while adding 14 stolen bases. He began the year with Clearwater, hitting .285 with 11 home runs.

Nori, the Phillies first-round pick last year, is the #6 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline. He spent most of the year with Clearwater, hitting .262 with four home runs and 37 stolen bases. He then joined the BlueClaws on August 26th and went 12-43 with 13 stolen bases in 12 games. He combined to steal 50 bases across his first professional season. Reading hosts Somerset this week in the final week of their season.







