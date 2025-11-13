Introducing: the Liberty Bucket

Published on November 13, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Liberty Bell, an iconic staple of Philadelphia and American freedom, comes to the Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws are proud to introduce the Liberty Bucket, a new on-field logo to debut in 2026.

New Era 59FIFTY Liberty Bucket Caps are currently on sale in the Claws Cove for the holiday season.

The logo brings together the Liberty Bell, representing Philadelphia and the Phillies, the BlueClaws parent club for the last 25 years, with the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team. Centered around a blue sand pail and a red shovel, the bucket is held up by a baseball bat serving as the handle.

"This new logo ties so much together," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We're extremely proud of our association with the Phillies for the entire duration of our existence, and excited to celebrate America's 250th birthday coming up this year.

"This is a great addition to our on-field collection."

Since the BlueClaws debuted in 2001, 127 players have gone From the Shore, to the Show, or, have played for the BlueClaws and then in the big leagues. In 2025, two players - IF Otto Kemp, with the BlueClaws in 2023 and 2024, and RHP Mick Abel, with the BlueClaws in 2022, debuted with the Phillies. Abel was later traded to the Twins.

The first player to play for the BlueClaws and make his big league debut was 1B Ryan Howard, who made his Phillies debut on September 1, 2004, after playing for the BlueClaws in 2002. His BlueClaws teammate RHP Gavin Floyd debuted two days after Howard. The first BlueClaws team in 2001 featured several future big leaguers, including C Carlos Ruiz. He debuted in 2006 and was the starting catcher on the Phillies World Series-winning team in 2008.

New Era 59FIFTY Liberty Bucket Caps are currently available in the Claws Cove online at blueclaws.com/shop. Additional Liberty Bucket merchandise items will be available soon.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. 2026 ticket packages and group outings are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3.







