Voting Open for BlueClaws 25th Anniversary Team: Relief Pitchers

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Voting is now open for the BlueClaws 25th Anniversary Team. Every Monday, BlueClaws fans can vote on one position group. We're down to our last category, relief pitchers! In March, the BlueClaws will then unveil the 25th Anniversary Team as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Andy Barb (2006) - Barb had a great year as part of the BlueClaws championship team of 2006. He saved 18 games, while going 6-2 with a 2.23 ERA. He wasn't around, however, for the championship clincher, having been traded to the Mariners that August for Jamie Moyer.

Eude Brito (2001) - He was a part of the first BlueClaws team in 2001, going 4-3 with a 2.73 ERA, and returned the next year, going 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 11 games before his promotion to Clearwater. Brito worked his way to the big leagues with the Phillies, debuting in 2005.

Connor Brogdon (2018) - A 2017 draft pick, Brogdon spent 2018 with the BlueClaws, going 5-3 with a 2.47 ERA and added five saves. He was a starter earlier in the year, but thrived as a reliever, pitching to a 1.42 ERA in 38 innings out of the bullpen and helped the BlueClaws reach the SAL Championship Series. He reached the big leagues in 2020, and was with the Phillies through 2024. He made 43 appearances with the Angels in 2025.

Joey DeNato (2014-15) - An impressive left-hander with a great pick-off move, DeNato pitched for the BlueClaws in both 2014 and 2015. He had a sub-2 ERA in both seasons with the BlueClaws. He picked off double-digit opposing base-runners in his time with the BlueClaws. He pitched as high as Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies system.

Kyle Dohy (2018) - Dohy was almost unhittable with the BlueClaws in 2018. In 24 games, he used a devastating change-up to pitch to a 0.80 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 33 innings. He worked his way up the organization and reached the big leagues with the Phillies in 2021.

Ken Giles (2012) - 100 Miles Giles, Ken pitched for the BlueClaws in 2012, saving five games and striking out 86 batters in 66 innings pitched before a mid-season promotion to Clearwater. He made his big league debut with the Phillies in 2014, pitching to a 1.18 ERA in 44 games. He would go on to save 115 games in the big leagues, including 34 with Houston in 2017.

Brett Harker (2006) - Harker combined with Barb to form a dynamic bullpen for the 2006 championship BlueClaws. He saved 17 games and had a 2.92 ERA that season. He later reached as high as Triple-A in the Marlins system and later served as the head coach at Furman.

Will Hibbs (2017) - Hibbs has a tremendous season with the BlueClaws in 2017, pitching to a 1.77 ERA in 40 games and adding 20 saves. He struck out 73 batters in 60 innings and at one point threw 32 consecutive scoreless innings.

Matt Hockenberry (2014-15) - Hockenberry has the distinction of being both a former BlueClaws player and coach. As a player, he had a 2.24 ERA and 19 saves with the BlueClaws in 2015. Hockenberry was also a part of the final Temple baseball team before being drafted by the Phillies in 2014.

Orion Kerkering (2023) - He joined the BlueClaws in May of 2023 and was in the big leagues by that September. In between, Kerkering was 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA with Jersey Shore. His rise to the big leagues was the quickest in team history (though later passed by Sam Aldegheri the following year). Kerkering is one of two players (Jose Contreras the other) to play (not rehab) in Low-A, High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A in the same season.

Maximo Reyes (2004) - A 48th round pick in 2000, Reyes missed 2003 with an injury but in 2004 with the BlueClaws, he went 9-3 with a 2.41 ERA, adding 10 saves.

BJ Rosenberg (2009) - Drafted out of Louisville in 2008, Rosenberg was almost unhittable with the BlueClaws in 2009. He gave up five earned runs in 50.1 innings, adding 65 strikeouts and 19 saves. He was promoted straight to Double-A Reading, a very rare occurrence. Rosenberg made 57 big league appearances between 2012 and 2014, all with the Phillies.

Jared Simon (2008) - He signed out of Wichita State and later the Frontier League, and made his affiliated debut with the BlueClaws in 2008. His 30 saves with the BlueClaws that year are the most by a BlueClaw in team history, and his 55 appearances are six more than anyone else.

RJ Swindle (2007) - After pitching at Charleston Southern, Swindle spent one year in the Red Sox system in Lowell, another year in indy ball, a year in the Yankees system, and then was back in indy ball in 2007 before the Phillies signed him. He gave up three runs in 29 innings with the BlueClaws that year, striking out 37 and walking just five. He worked his way to the big leagues with the Phillies in 2008 and made six appearances with the Brewers in 2009.

Saul Teran (2025) - Teran ascended to the BlueClaws in June of 2025 and went 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA and added 11 saves. He was the first pitcher with double-digit saves in a season since the BlueClaws moved to High-A in 2021.

Zach Warren (2018) - Warren teamed with Kyle Dohy and Connor Brogdon in 2018, going 3-2 with a 1.91 ERA while adding 100 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched. In fact, Warren is the only BlueClaws pitcher to not start a game and still strike out 100 batters in a season (nobody else has more than 75).

Mike Zagurski (2006) - While Orion Kerkering went from the BlueClaws to the big leagues in the same season, Zagurski did it from Low-A in the first seven weeks of the 2007 season. A part of the BlueClaws 2006 championship, Zagurski had a 3.51 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 56 innings that year. After a dominant two months with Clearwater and Reading, he made his big league debut on May 25, 2007. He ended up making 91 big league appearances including 45 with Arizona in 2012.

Josh Zeid (2010) - Zeid's two best performances with the BlueClaws came in the 2010 Championship Series in Greenville. In game two, after the BlueClaws had lost game one, he came into a one run game and retired all nine batters faced to get through the eighth inning, striking out four. Then in game four, with the BlueClaws one win away, he came into the game in the sixth inning with the lead, and got 12 outs, six strikeouts, and earned the save. On the year, he had a 2.93 ERA in 43 appearances. He would go on to make 48 career big league appearances in 2013-14 with Houston. He later played for Israel in the World Baseball Classic and also coached in the Cubs and Rangers organizations.

