BlueClaws Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With just weeks to go until Opening Night, the BlueClaws have released their 2026 Promotional Schedule. The 25th Opening Night at the Jersey Shore set for Tuesday, April 7th, the BlueClaws will have several 25th Anniversary-related promotions, several new giveaways and theme nights, and much more!

Presently, select tickets are on sale including 5 and 10-Game Membership Plans, and Group Outings. Individual Picnic Tickets are available for select games (see below). Promotional Highlights

April

April 7th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Fire Pits on Sale)

April 11th - 25th Anniversary of First Home Game with a Commemorative Ticket Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

May

May 2nd - Touch-Some-Trucks & Buster's Birthday

May 13th - Education Day

May 14th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance

May 15th - Medusas de Jersey Shore Kickoff Game

May 16th - Bluey Appearance (VIP Picnic On Sale)

May 27th - Education Day

May 29th - Commemorative Beach Badge Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

May 30th - Halfway to Halloween with Ghost Buster Bobble (first 1,000 fans thanks to Taylor Pork Roll)

May 31st - Bark in the Park (NJ Lottery, 95.9 WRAT, 100.1 WJRZ)

June

June 4th - First Responders Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

June 5th - Girl Scout Family Night (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

June 6th - E-Street Shuffle Performance (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series, Fire Pits on Sale)

June 7th - 6/7 Day with Locals Towel Poncho Giveaway (first 500 kids 12 & under)

June 20th - Irish Heritage Night with Irish Cap Giveaway (first 1,000 fans thanks to New Jersey Natural Gas), plus The Shantys Performance (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series, Fire Pits on Sale)

June 21st - Father's Day Celebration with Post-Game Catch on the Field (First Commerce Bank, Individual Picnic Tickets On Sale)

July

July 2nd - Pride Night - There's No Place Like ShoreTown

July 3rd - Red, White & BlueClaws with Fireworks (Individual Picnic Tickets On Sale)

July 4th - America's 250th Birthday Celebration with Fireworks (Camping World, Individual Picnic Tickets On Sale)

July 22nd - Camp Day

July 23rd - Military Appreciation Night (OceanFirst Bank)

July 25th - Christmas in July (LTS)

August

August 5th - Camp Day

August 7th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health, Star Wars Ticket Package on Sale)

August 8th - Salute to Heroes/Country Night with Tequila Rose Performance (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series, Fire Pits on Sale)

August 20th - BlueClaws Charities Karaoke Night

August 21st - Scout Night (Scouting America, Jersey Shore Council)

August 22nd - Splintered Sunlight Performance (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series, Fire Pits on Sale)

August 27th - Liberty Bucket Replica (first 1,000 fans thanks to RWJBarnabas Health)

August 28th - Autism Awareness Night

August 29th - Fan Appreciation Night Fireworks Schedule

The BlueClaws have 14 fireworks nights set for this year, including Opening Night, July 4th, and every Friday starting May 15th!

April: 7th (Opening Night)

May: 15th, 29th

June: 5th, 19th

July: 3rd, 4th, 24th, 25th

August: 7th, 20th, 21st, 28th, 29th BlueClaws Ticket Packages

BlueClaws 5 and 10-Game Membership Plans are currently on sale. Click here for 5-Game Membership Plan information and dates and click here for 10-Game Partial Plan information.

Each of these packages includes the following:

Tickets to the best games of the year.

A hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game.

A Boardwalk game play at each game.

Bonus tickets for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (April 7th).

The BlueClaws have drawn 8.9 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark in their first 24 seasons. Opening Night is April 7th and tickets are available at BlueClaws.com/Tickets.







