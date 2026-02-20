Pork Rollin - BlueClaws to Become Pork Rollers on June 18th

Published on February 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Celebrating the best of bowling in New Jersey, and of course its most popular breakfast meat, the BlueClaws will become the Jersey Shore Pork Rollers on Thursday, June 18th.

The Pork Rollers logo includes a piece of Pork Roll swinging a wooden bowling pin, as if it were a bat. The jersey is designed like a bowling shirt, with star imagery on the front and a bowling lane on the back with the player's number.

"Being able to combine two great things like Pork Roll and Bowling is going to make this night one to remember," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "Of course, any chance to highlight Pork Roll, and yes, that's what it's called, is something we'll do every time! And bowling has distinguished history here in New Jersey. We can't wait for Pork Rollers Night!" Pork Rollers Night Merchandise

Select Jersey Shore Pork Rollers merchandise is available for pre-order now at blueclaws.milbstore.com. Additional merchandise will be available in the Team Store at ShoreTown Ballpark as we get closer to the start of the season.

Bowling in New Jersey

Bowling has always been popular in New Jersey. In its heyday, there were nearly 500 lanes in the state, including AstroBowl in Clifton, owned at one time by Yogi Berra and Phil Rizzuto. 1950s television shows like "Make That Spare" were filmed at Paramus Lanes.

Locally, Parker Bohn III, an inductee into the PBA Hall of Fame in 2000, was born in Jackson and starred at Freehold Township High School. He is a 35-time PBA Tour winner, including wins in three majors. Pork Roll in New Jersey

Pork Roll, known incorrectly in some parts as Taylor Ham, has been a New Jersey staple for over 100 years.

The BlueClaws have partnered with Taylor Pork Roll over the last two seasons to bring Pork Roll to ShoreTown Ballpark. At the Taylor Pork Roll stand, fans can get Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese Sandwiches or Burgers, Pork Roll Nachos, Pork Roll Tacos, Pork Roll Mac-and-Cheese, and much more! The popular Grand Slamwich includes 10 slices of Taylor Pork Roll, two fried eggs, and five slices of cheese. It was a 2024 finalist for the Minor League Baseball Stadium Food of the Year Award. Pork Rollers Night Ticket Information

Tickets for Pork Rollers Night are now on sale for just $15. Click here to order online. Thirsty Thursday Club memberships include 10 undated tickets valid at Thursday games. These tickets can be used in any denomination. Click here for more information.

There will be a series of in-stadium activations as well.

The BlueClaws have drawn over 8.9 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 debut and will celebrate their 25th Anniversary Season this year.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 20, 2026

Pork Rollin - BlueClaws to Become Pork Rollers on June 18th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.