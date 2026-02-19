BlueClaws Charities Delivers Grants to over 50 Area Organizations

Published on February 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities, the BlueClaws official 501c3 organization, has handed out over 50 grants to area non-profit organizations this year as part of their 2025 grant distribution. A record number of area non-profits submitted applications for the program, and the BlueClaws Charities Board of Directors selected the 2025 grant recipients.

Over $52,000 was donated through this year's grant process, the most donated in several years.

"We are proud to hand out over 50 grants this year and to support so many organizations that are doing amazing things in the community across the Jersey Shore," said Jim McNamara, BlueClaws Charities Executive Director. "Only the support of BlueClaws fans and the community at large enables BlueClaws Charities to support this many organizations with meaningful donations. We are extremely grateful."

The following organizations received grants from BlueClaws Charities this year:

A Need We Feed: to purchase meals for their clients of veterans, seniors, and the homeless throughout Ocean County.

ALS United Mid-Atlantic: to provide services for the 58 patients under their service in Ocean & Monmouth Counties, and their caregivers, including home modification assessments, technology assessments, and more.

Bradley Food Pantry: to help provide entire Christmas meals for 650 local families.

Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey: to provide vital assistance to the elderly, disabled, veterans, and those who care for them including healthcare access, grocery shopping, and respite.

Center for Vocational Rehabilitation: to support their Resonance Room as part of their Eatontown facility, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Community Medical Center Foundation: to support their CMC Cancer Patient Transportation Program to directly assist cancer patients lacking reliable transportation to and from their cancer-related services.

Each Stitch Counts: to help provide dish soap and handmade cotton dish cloths to food pantries in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

Family & Children's Service of Monmouth County: to help reduce food insecurity among low-income disabled adults and seniors living alone in Monmouth County.

Family Promise of the Jersey Shore: to help fund their new family shelter in Ocean County, providing hygiene products including towels, blankets, pillows, soap, and more to families at enter the shelter.

Fighting HARD Foundation: to support children who are battling a rare disease or chronic illness in Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Support includes travel costs, medical necessities not covered by insurance, and more.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore: to support Her Voice, a podcast project for their Media Girls Club, and providing girls a platform to express their ideas, explore their passions, and amplify their voices.

HABcore, Inc: to assist emergency shelter and street outreach clients in obtaining essential identification documents and communication tools.

Homes Now, Inc: to support construction of quality housing for income-restricted families, veterans, individuals with special needs, seniors, and domestic violence survivors.

Interfaith Family Services of Ocean County: to provide shelter, meals, professional care management services, and more to homeless families with children.

Interfaith Neighbors: to support their Ride for Health Program which provides weekly activities for seniors living in Southern Ocean County that are isolated, frail, and with limited resources.

Jake's Got This Foundation: to help fund smaller, water-accessible beach wheelchairs for children to allow them to spend time in and near the ocean with ease.

JAR of Hope: to support New Jersey's first Duchenne Certified Clinic, a groundbreaking center designed for children living with Ducenne Muscular Dystrophy and Autism.

Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America: to underwrite costs for low and moderate-income families to involve their children in Scouting.

Jersey Shore Dream Center: to support the purchase of a food truck van to distribute food in the community.

Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation: to support their commitment to the community by providing meals to families that are dealing with food insecurity at no cost.

Kick Cancer Overboard: to support their mission of giving families affected by cancer a well-deserved break from the emotional, physical, and financial toll of their journey.

Kids Need More: to help fund their Christmas bus with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves delivering toys and gifts to families struggling with a cancer diagnosis.

LADACIN Network: to support their high-quality early-care and learning for children ages 6 weeks to 9 years old with physical and developmental disabilities.

Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Fund: to support their Soldier Dogs for Dennis project which sponsors service dogs for our wounded warriors.

Lunch Break: to support their food pantry in distributing food to residents in Monmouth County who are food insecure.

Ma Deuce Deuce (Ma22): to support their Operation Hook, allowing veterans from Ocean and Monmouth Counties the chance to go on fishing trips to rebuild veteran camaraderie here at home.

Market Street Mission - Jersey Shore: to support their service of free meals to people in need and to the men staying in their emergency overnight shelter.

Mercy Center: to purchase nutritious food for their Asbury Park food pantry, ensuring the most vulnerable in our community have access to healthy, nourishing food.

Next Steps Adult Day Program: to further their mission of providing adults with developmental disabilities meaningful life experiences that promote independence and increase social development while maintaining a healthy mind and body.

No Limits Cafe: to help train adults with intellectual disabilities and autism for jobs and to increase awareness of their potential.

Northern Ocean Habitat for Humanity: to help build and repair homes for those on a fixed income.

Ocean County Family Support Organization: to support their Youth Partnership of members with behavioral, developmental, mental health, or emotional challenges.

Ocean of Love for Children with Cancer: to support children with cancer and their families in Ocean County through financial and emotional support.

Ocean Partnership for Children: to support their Youth Empowerment Program dedicated to helping young people in Ocean County build confidence, resilience, and essential life skills.

Parents of Autistic Children of Ocean County: to support their Ocean County Challenger Sports League designed to offer a socialization opportunity through athletic participation between disabled students with their non-disabled peers.

Pinwheel Place: to support the playground project at their Eatontown location, a transformative initiative designed to create a safe, inclusive, and healing space for children impacted by trauma.

Preferred Behavioral Health Group: to support their outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, and their families in Ocean County.

Raising Hope for Others, Inc: to offset the cost of their golf outing and dinner fundraiser, which raises money to support various non-profits in the area.

Royal Rangers: to support their organization including make up cards to send to US Marines and support a camping trip that allows the young men to experience nature while competing in events to help grow them individually.

Seabrook by Erickson Senior Living: to enhance the infrastructure of their library and serve the community's evolving needs via tech upgrades, facility improvements, and more.

Services for Children with Hidden Intelligence: to support their Vocational Training and Financial Literacy Program, an initiative for severely disabled and underprivileged students.

Shore House: to support their community-based, non-residential psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery program for adults with serious mental illness.

Society for the Prevention for Teen Suicide: to help host their Youth Summit in Ocean County designed to instill methods and practices for overall wellness and mental health among students.

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter: to help purchase install and maintain an aquaponics garden in Brick, which in turn harvests heads of lettuce to be distributed to 170 residents in their group homes.

The Association for the Multiple Impaired Blind: to help renovate accessible group homes tailored to meet the specialized needs of the blind and visually impaired.

The Oxx Foundation: to support their flagship wellness program dedicated to individuals and families affected by Parkinson's Disease and other life challenges.

The Salvation Army, Ocean County Citadel: to support their summer youth and residential camping programs including transportation and a one week overnight camp for children in Ocean County.

The Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation: to provide a safe, non-threatening and comfortable space in each police department for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Toms River Field of Dreams: to offer two four week clinics during the summer on Mondays to any special needs individual in Ocean or Monmouth Counties.

Turner Syndrome Foundation: to support National Night Out in Long Branch, bringing together families, law enforcement, local organizations, and others to celebrate safety, unity, and trust.

Vetwork, Inc: to provide ready-made nutritious meals to elderly, veteran community through a partnership with local restaurants.

Village Foster Closet, Inc: to support their mission of providing clothing, toys, and other necessities to children entering foster homes in Monmouth County.

Warm Hearts Pantry: to support their mission of giving out clothing and food to communities in need throughout Ocean County.

BlueClaws Charities, the official non-profit organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, raises money throughout the year as part of a series of initiatives. These include a 50/50 raffle at BlueClaws home games, specialty fundraising events like jersey auctions, merchandise sales, and more.

One ongoing fundraiser is the BlueClaws Charities Luxury Suite Raffle. Only 300 raffle tickets are sold, for just $100 each, and eight winners earn a 10-game share of a 2026 Luxury Suite! Click here for more information and to order your tickets online.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.