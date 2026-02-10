For the Jersey Shore: BlueClaws Unveil New Alternate Logo

Published on February 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have been a part of the New Jersey and Jersey Shore baseball communities for the last quarter-century, and now the Jersey Shore's Hometown Team has a new logo to prove it. The team unveiled a new logo featuring an interlocking JS and alternate jersey to be worn this season as part of their official on-field logo collection.

The logo features the state of New Jersey in pink with a red border centered within a white interlocking JS, also with a red border. It will be worn on a navy blue cap with a navy blue brim. In conjunction with the new logo, the BlueClaws unveiled a new sleeveless light blue jersey that features the new JS logo on the left chest.

"Part of being from the Jersey Shore, of course, is that you are a part of the New Jersey community at large," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws General Manager. "Having this logo on our hats and on our chests strengthens the connection between our region and our state. As our players take the field, they're both on our mind and in our heart. We're very excited to launch this logo for 2026!"

This hat and jersey combo will be worn at Friday home games in 2026 and will debut on April 10th in the fourth BlueClaws home game of the season. This jersey will replace the yellow sleeveless jersey worn each of the last five seasons.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. The team has drawn over 8.9 million fans to ShoreTown since their 2001 inception. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 7th at 6:35 pm as the BlueClaws host the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets).

