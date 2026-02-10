BlueClaws Unveil 2026 Summer Concert Series Schedule; Fire Pits on Sale

Published on February 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Three returning bands and the return of the E-Street Shuffle highlight the 2026 Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series at ShoreTown Ballpark this summer, it was announced by the BlueClaws. The four bands will play sets from 6:15 pm until 9:00 pm on their respective dates.

Fire Pits for these games are currently on sale. Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series

June 6th: E-Street Shuffle (Springsteen tribute)

June 20th: The Shantys (Irish Heritage Night)

August 8th: Tequila Rose (Country Night)

August 22nd: Splintered Sunlight (Grateful Dead tribute)

Presently, Fire Pits are available. These include five tickets and your own private Fire Pit. Click here to order tickets online. Click on your preferred Fire Pit and follow the instructions.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Finally, the BlueClaws have a Fire Pit Mini Plan that includes these four games plus July 4th. For information, call 732-901-7000 option 3.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 10, 2026

BlueClaws Unveil 2026 Summer Concert Series Schedule; Fire Pits on Sale - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.