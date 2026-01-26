Voting Open for BlueClaws 25th Anniversary Team: Catchers

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Voting is now open for the BlueClaws 25th Anniversary Team. Every Monday, BlueClaws fans can vote on one position group, with catchers first. In March, the BlueClaws will then unveil the 25th Anniversary Team as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration.

Travis d'Arnaud (2008-09) - A Lakewood (CA) High School product, d'Arnaud was a supplemental first-round pick in 2007 and finished 2008 with the BlueClaws. Then in 2009, as the everyday catcher, had 13 home runs and 71 RBIs while leading the BlueClaws to the second championship in team history. d'Arnaud was traded to the Blue Jays in the Roy Halladay trade after the 2009 season and debuted with the Mets in 2013. He was a big league All-Star in 2020 and World Series champion with the Braves in 2021.

Deivy Grullon (2015-16) - Grullon spent two seasons with the BlueClaws, hitting a combined 14 home runs and driving in 95 runs in 2015 and 2016. He would later make his big league debut with the Phillies, playing four games in 2019, and then getting back with Boston in 2020.

Rafael Marchan (2019) - He was the BlueClaws catcher in 2019, hitting .271 in 63 games before a promotion to Clearwater. Marchan would go on to make his big league debut in 2020 and played 42 games as the Phillies backup catcher in 2025.

Lou Marson (2006) - He was a 4th round pick in the 2004 draft and the catcher on the BlueClaws first championship team in 2006, hitting 4 home runs and throwing out 37% of potential base-stealers. He was the Paul Owens Award winner in 2008. Marson was later traded to the Indians and played 261 career games in the big leagues. He was also a manager in the Angels system from 2019 through 2022.

Logan O'Hoppe (2021) - A member of the first "Jersey Shore" BlueClaws team, O'Hoppe was the team's catcher in their first High-A season. He hit .270 with 13 home runs with the BlueClaws, and on Opening Night, hit the first home run by a "Jersey Shore" BlueClaw. He is now a catcher on the Angels.

Carlos Ruiz (2001) - An original BlueClaw, Ruiz spent the team's first season at the Jersey Shore, hitting .261 with four home runs. He would go on to a distinguished big league career which included 11 seasons with the Phillies. He was their starting catcher on the 2008 World Series Champions.

Cameron Rupp (2011) - A 3rd round pick of the Phillies in 2010, Rupp spent 2011 with the BlueClaws, hitting .277 with four home runs and 44 RBIs. He made his big league debut in 2013 and was with the Phillies through 2017.

Sebastian Valle (2009-10) - He spent two years with the BlueClaws, and hit 16 home runs as the lead catcher in 2010. Plus, in the championship-clinching win over Greenville, it was Valle who hit a three run home run in the fifth inning to put the BlueClaws up 4-2, the eventual final score.

The BlueClaws are celebrating 25 Years at the Jersey Shore all summer long, beginning with their 25th Anniversary Opening Night on Tuesday, April 7th.







