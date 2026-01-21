BlueClaws at 25 - Team to Celebrate 25th Anniversary All Summer Long

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are set for another special summer at ShoreTown Ballpark, but this one is more special than most, as the team will celebrate their 25th Anniversary Season in 2026!

"The BlueClaws 25th Anniversary season is about the fans that have made the BlueClaws a truly special place for a quarter-century," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We can't wait to celebrate with everyone all summer long!"

As part of the celebrations, the BlueClaws are collecting fan photos and stories from the first quarter-century of BlueClaws. These will be used throughout the season on the video board, on the team's website, and social media pages. Fans can submit their photos and stories.

Voting will also soon begin on the BlueClaws 25th Anniversary All-Time Team. Fans will be able to vote for one position group each week. The first group will be catchers, with voting starting on Monday, January 26th. Infielders, Outfielders, Starting Pitchers, and Relief Pitchers will come in the following weeks.

The BlueClaws will also be celebrating at different games throughout the season, including, but not limited to:

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore: Tuesday, April 7th, the 25th Opening Night in BlueClaws history. 25th Anniversary Commemorative Ticket Giveaway: Saturday, April 11th (first 1,000 fans), recognizing the 25th anniversary of the BlueClaws first-ever home game.

This year, the BlueClaws home cap will have a 25th anniversary patch. The logo, in the shape of a beach badge, contains the BlueClaws surfing crab logo, says 25th Anniversary across the top, and 2001 & 2026 are listed on each side of the pin.

The BlueClaws have been a Phillies affiliate for the entire duration of their franchise, with the original player development contract signed September 20, 2000.

127 former BlueClaws have gone on to play in the Major Leagues, with 87 debuting with the Phillies. Ryan Howard, a 2002 BlueClaw, was the first to appear in a big league game when he made his pro debut on September 1, 2004. Gavin Floyd, his BlueClaws teammate, debuted two days later. Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering became the first player to play for the BlueClaws and Phillies in the same season, when he made his big league debut on September 24, 2023. The most recent BlueClaw to debut with the Phillies was Otto Kemp, who reached the big leagues on June 7th. He played for the BlueClaws in 2023 and 2024.

Further, over 8.9 millions fans have enjoyed BlueClaws baseball since their 2001 debut. In fact, the team enters 2026 just 92,598 fans from reaching the 9-million fan mark.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale for games that include Opening Night on April 7th, Father's Day on June 21st, and July 4th as part of America's 250th birthday celebration. Single-game tickets can be purchased online.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 7th as the BlueClaws take on Brooklyn (Mets).







