Brooklyn, NY - Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones, who were born within one day of each other in 1977, moved even closer together Tuesday as the two center fielders were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America and tabulated by Ernst & Young. Beltran, who played in five games with the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2009, becomes the first former Cyclone to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Players are elected to the Hall provided they are named on at least 75 percent of ballots cast by eligible voting members of the BBWAA. With 425 ballots, including 11 blanks, cast in the 2026 election, candidates needed to receive 319 votes to be elected.

Beltrán, who was in his fourth year on the ballot, topped the lists of 27 candidates with 358 votes, which accounted for 84.2 percent of the electorate. Jones made the grade in his ninth year on the ballot with 333 votes (78.4). Jones was born April 23, 1977 in Willemstad, Curaçao, the day before Beltrán's arrival in Manati, Puerto Rico.

They will be honored during Induction Weekend 2026 July 24-27 in Cooperstown, N.Y., at the July 26 Induction Ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center along with infielder Jeff Kent, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee last month in Orlando.

Beltrán was the American League winner of the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award in 1999 with the Kansas City Royals and went on to bat .279 with 435 home runs and 1,587 runs batted in during 20 seasons with stops in New York for both the Mets and the Yankees, in Texas for both the Rangers and the Houston Astros as well as San Francisco and St. Louis.

The nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner batted .307 with a 1.021 on-base plus slugging percentage in 15 postseason series featuring 16 home runs and 42 RBI in 65 games. A member of the 2017 Astros World Series title team, Beltrán hit four home runs in the 2004 NL Division Series and NL Championship Series in becoming the only player with at least four home runs in two series in the same season and one of four players, along with Giancarlo Stanton and Hall of Famers Jim Thome and Duke Snider, with multiple postseason series of at least four home runs.







