Enter the BlueClaws Banana Ball Ticket Lottery

Published on December 23, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws Banana Ball Ticket Lottery is now open and fans can enter as a way to get picnic tickets for one of the three Banana Ball games coming to ShoreTown Ballpark in June.

The Party Animals and the Loco Beach Coconuts will square off on June 11th, 12th, and 13th at ShoreTown Ballpark. How It Works

Click here to enter the lottery.

Beginning in January, select fans will begin to be called by BlueClaws staff members.

Those selected can purchase a package of four tickets for $125 that includes the following:

One picnic ticket to one of the three Banana Ball games (June 11th, 12th, and 13th)

One reserve seat ticket (non-picnic) for three BlueClaws games: Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (April 7th), Independence Day Celebration (July 4th), and Fan Appreciation Night (August 29th).

The last day to join the lottery is January 23rd and outreach will begin on January 27th.

It's that simple!

Banana Ball Picnic tickets include a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet in a BlueClaws picnic area for one of the three Banana Ball games.

The three BlueClaws games are sure to be among the most popular offerings of the year as the team celebrates their 25th anniversary season in 2026.







