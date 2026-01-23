Several Former Claws Earn Spring Training Invites

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - 12 former BlueClaws earned non-roster invitations to Phillies Spring Training this year including several members of the 2025 BlueClaws plus top prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford.

The former BlueClaws that earned Spring Training invites are:

Keaton Anthony (2024 1B): The former Iowa Hawkeye starred with the BlueClaws in 2024, hitting .356 with four home runs in 56 games. He was promoted to Reading at the end of the season and then hit over .300 at both Reading and Lehigh Valley in 2025.

Dylan Campbell (2025 OF): He opened the season with the BlueClaws, hitting seven home runs and adding 15 stolen bases before a mid-season promotion to Reading. Campbell began his career in the Dodgers system and was traded to the Phillies before the season.

Justin Crawford (2023-24 OF): Crawford, the Phillies first-round pick in the 2022 draft, hit .301 in 70 games with the BlueClaws in 2024 and was promoted to Reading after playing in the MLB Futures Game that year. He made his BlueClaws debut in 2023 and played for the BlueClaws in the postseason that year. Crawford spent 2025 with Lehigh Valley, where he hit .334 with 46 stolen bases.

Carson DeMartini (2025 IF): A fourth round pick in 2024 from Virginia Tech, DeMartini made his BlueClaws debut in 2025 and hit a three run home run on Opening Night. He ended with eight home runs in 53 games before a promotion to Reading.

Aroon Escobar (2025 IF): After hitting 11 home runs with Clearwater, Escobar joined the BlueClaws in July and .256 with four home runs as a BlueClaw last summer. He finished the season with Reading.

Kehden Hettiger (2025 C): Hettiger began last year with Clearwater and joined the BlueClaws in April. He homered in his first at bat with the team, and hit a walk-off home run against Aberdeen in May. He hit .232 with eight home runs with the BlueClaws and was originally drafted in the 11th round of the 2023 draft.

Aidan Miller (2024 SS): The Phillies first-round pick in 2023, Miller joined the BlueClaws in June of 2023 and played in the MLB Futures Game that season. He spent this year between Reading and Lehigh Valley while leading the Eastern League in walks. He is the #32 overall prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline.

Dante Nori (2025 OF): Nori, the Phillies first-round pick in the 2024 draft, spent most of last year with Clearwater before joining the BlueClaws for the final two weeks of the regular season, stealing 13 bases in 11 games. He finished the season with Reading.

Felix Reyes (2023-24 IF): Reyes won the 2025 Eastern League batting title and was named EL MVP this year. He spent part of 2023 and most of 2024 with the BlueClaws. In 2023, he hit a walk-off home run in the final BlueClaws home game of the regular season.

Caleb Ricketts (2023 C): Ricketts was the BlueClaws catcher for their postseason run in 2023, and hit a game-winning home run to give the BlueClaws a win in Game One of the Northern Division Championship Series. He spent last year with Reading and was originally a 7th round pick in 2022.

Bryan Rincon (2023-25 IF): Rincon played 84 games with the BlueClaws last year and was named the Best Defensive Infielder in the organization per Baseball America. He also played in the Arizona Fall League in 2025 and was originally a 14th round pick of the Phillies in 2022.

Andrew Walling (2023-24 LHP): He spent part of 2023 and 2024 with the BlueClaws. In 2023, he helped Jersey Shore reach the postseason with two wins in 14 appearances, adding three saves. He then returned in 2024 and had a 1.73 ERA and a 7-0 record in 30 games before a promotion to Reading.

The Phillies are set to welcome pitchers and catchers to Clearwater on February 11th.

The BlueClaws open the season at home on Tuesday, April 7th with the 25th Opening Night at the Jersey Shore. Tickets are currently on sale.







